Ajith Kumar takes ‘selfless decision’ to scale back on racing after crash; will still compete in Dubai 24H race

Actor Ajith Kumar recently returned to racing with full gusto, but a crash during the practice run of the 24H Dubai 2025 has forced him to reconsider. His team released a statement on Saturday, revealing that the actor-racer has taken a ‘difficult’ but ‘selfless’ step for his well-being and that of his team, Ajith Kumar Racing. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar reveals he will only sign films during the non-racing season: ‘Don't need to be told what to do’) Ajith Kumar got back to racing recently and is the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing.

Ajith Kumar to step back

During the practice run for the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, Ajith crashed his car into a barrier, totalling it. But he luckily escaped unhurt. His team released a statement that while he will still serve as the team's owner, he will only compete as a driver for Razoon in the Porsche Cayman GT4 (number 414).

The statement reads, “In the last couple of days, the core committee of Ajith Kumar Racing has thoroughly assessed the impact of the recent crash involving Mr. Ajith Kumar during preparations for the Dubai 24H Series. The 24-hour endurance racing format is immensely demanding, and the team has kept in consideration the challenges that lies ahead of the long season. As the team owner and an integral part of the team, Mr. Ajith Kumar’s well-being and the overall success of the teams remain the top priorities.”

Following deliberation, the committee has supposedly revised their ‘strategy’ and made ‘adjustments’. “After careful reflection, Mr. Ajith Kumar has made the difficult but selfless decision to step back from driving for Ajith Kumar Racing in the upcoming Dubai 24H Series,” reads the statement. It further mentions, “True to his relentless passion for motorsport, Mr. Ajith Kumar will continue to be an active participant in the Dubai 24H Series.”

Explaining how Ajith has scaled back but continues to remain on-board, the statement reads, “In a unique and bold move, he will take on a dual role serving as the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten in the Porsche 992 Cup Car (Number 901), while competing as a driver for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in Porsche Cayman GT4 (Number 414) in the event.”

When fans misunderstood that this means Ajith won’t be racing at all, his team clarified, “Ajith sir is racing today. While remaining as the Team Owner for Ajith Kumar Racing, he will be driving for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in a short while.”

Upcoming work

Ajith returned to the racing track after more than a decade. He has competed in international races before but always had to juggle his film career with this. On the sidelines of 24H he revealed that from now he will work on films only during non-racing season. He has two films up for release—Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. The former was supposed to be released during Pongal but was postponed; a new release date has yet to be announced. The latter will be released in theatres on April 10.