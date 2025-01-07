Ajith Kumar crashes race car into barrier ahead of 24H Dubai 2025. Watch video

Actor Ajith Kumar is in Dubai to take part in the upcoming Dubai 24-hour race, known as the 24H Dubai 2025. At the practice run on Tuesday, he lost control of his car but escaped unhurt despite it smashing into a barrier. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly release date: Ajith Kumar film with Adhik Ravichandran to hit screens on this date) Ajith Kumar crashed his car at the practice run ahead of 24H Dubai 2025.

Ajith Kumar crashes car

During the practice session for the six-hour endurance test, Ajith crashed his race car into the barriers. In a video currently on X (formerly Twitter), the actor’s Porsche can be seen slamming into a barrier, spinning out of control, and completely damaging the front end. Once the vehicle comes under control, Ajith escapes unhurt.

His team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times and said, “Yes, he narrowly escaped an accident, his race car hit the barrier during the practice run at around 12:45 pm. The security personnel present there responded immediately. Ajith shifted to another race car because this one was totalled and continued practice. Thankfully, he is unharmed.”

Ajith Kumar racing team

Ajith owns a racing team called Ajith Kumar Racing. He’s in Dubai to participate in the 24H Dubai 2025 along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Fabian took over as the team manager in December. The race in Dubai is scheduled to be held on January 11-12.

In September last year, Ajith launched his own racing team. His wife Shalini posted a brochure of the team on her social media, giving them a shoutout. She wrote, “It’s great to see you back as a racing driver, doing what you love. Wishing you and your team a safe and successful racing career ahead!”

Ajith had previously competed in events like Formula BMW Asia, British Formula 3 and the FIA F2 Championship. His team will now compete across Europe. Ajith is also a bike lover who began his racing career in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship in the early 90s. He has returned to racing after a break for over a decade.

He will soon star in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, the latter will release on April 10.