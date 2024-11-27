Menu Explore
Ajith Kumar's shows off his racing stripes as he poses at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of Grand Prix comeback

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 27, 2024 05:12 PM IST

Actor Ajith Kumar is also a sports car racer who took part in the MRF Racing series in 2010, and is now making his racing comeback.

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is a man of many passions, and apart from his acting career, he is also a sports car racer. He is set to get back to the racing track and was recently spotted at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain to pursue his next adventure. Also read: Ajith Kumar all smiles as he indulges his passion for racing and tests out race cars in Dubai. Watch

Ajith also took part in the MRF Racing Series.
Ajith also took part in the MRF Racing Series.

Ajith in F1 circuit

A fan club on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted pictures of Ajith posing at the F1 circuit with his car. Sharing the pictures, the post caption read, “Latest Pics Of THALA AJITH From the Barcelona F1 Circuit In Spain. Man On a Mission! #Ajithkumar | #AjithkumarRacing”.

The pictures reveal Ajith’s car for the 24H Series. The actor is preparing to return to motor racing after 15 years. He is now a team owner and one of the drivers who will participate in 24H Dubai 2025 and the European 24H Series Championship.

In the images, Ajith is seen wearing racing gear and posing with his personalised car,which comes with his name written on the front.

Ajith is a sports car racer who took part in the MRF Racing series in 2010. He has competed on various circuits in India, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi, as well as internationally in Germany and Malaysia. Additionally, he raced in the Formula 2 Championship alongside Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren.

Upcoming work

Ajith was last seen in the 2023 H Vinoth-directorial Thunivu. The actor will soon be seen in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, in which Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra are his co-stars. He will also star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly with Trisha, Prasanna and Sunil. A new picture of Ajith in his look for the film is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter)

