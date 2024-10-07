Ajith Kumar, Shalini take a romantic stroll through the streets of Spain. Watch

Ajith Kumar is in Spain on a vacation with his family. His wife, Shalini, shared glimpses of their family vacation on Instagram, with her latest video making fans comment with heart-eye emojis. From football matches to romantic strolls, they did it all. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar says religion and caste make you ‘hate people’ but travel makes you ‘empathetic’) Shalini posted a video of her and Ajith Kumar exploring the streets of Spain together.

Ajith Kumar, Shalini’s getaway

Shalini posted a video of her and Ajith taking a romantic stroll through the streets of Spain. Set to Harry Styles’ Adore You, the video sees her dressed in white while Ajith is seen in a black suit with sunglasses on. She posted the video and wrote, “Together is a wonderful place to be.” After Shalini turns the camera around and shows a glimpse of the streets they’re walking on, Ajith pulls her closer with a smile.

Before that, Shalini posted pictures with their son Aadvik from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. “What an atmosphere! Feeling the energy of the Bernabéu!” she wrote, posting a picture of Aadvik giving a thumbs-up as they watched a football match. Another photo shows them both dressed in football jerseys, she wrote, “Beyond words. #HalaMadrid.”

Fans were thrilled to see Shalini share glimpses of their vacation. One commented, “The way he held you close to him.” A fan wrote, “Woke up to this on my feed (crying and heart emojis).” One pondered, “I don't know whether she's lucky or he's lucky.” Some used the hashtag #MadeForEachOther, while others commented with heart emojis.

Upcoming work

Ajith will soon be seen in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, in which Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra are his co-stars. He will also star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly with Trisha, Prasanna and Sunil. A new picture of Ajith in his look for the film is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this year, Shalini was hospitalised for reasons unknown. Ajith took a break from shooting Vidaamuyarchi to be by her side in Chennai. “Love you forever,” she wrote, posting a picture of her in the hospital bed with Ajith by her side. The couple married in 2000 and also have a daughter, Anoushka.