Ajith Kumar says religion and caste make you ‘hate people’ but travel makes you ‘empathetic’

Ajith Kumar recently shared some insights into his love for travelling. The actor is known for splitting time between shooting for films and travelling worldwide on his bike. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by his manager Suresh Chandra, Ajith talks about how travelling ‘makes you a better person’. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar poses with his brand new Porsche worth ₹3.5 crore; wife Shalini has this to say about it) Ajith Kumar splits his time between shooting for films and travelling across the world on his bike.

‘We tend to judge people we’ve never met’

Suresh posted a video of Ajith standing by his bike with picturesque mountains forming his backdrop. In the video, the actor says, “The idea is to get people to travel. I personally think travel is the best form of meditation. There’s a quote that goes - religion makes you hate people you’ve never met before…be it religion or caste or whatever. Which is so true, we tend to judge people even before we’ve met them.”

He elaborated on why he believes travelling helps you break those barriers, adding, “When you travel, you meet people of different nationalities, religion, experience their culture. You start to emphatise with people…you become more empathetic to people around you. Makes you a better person.” Ajith recently also formed the Venus Motorcycle Tours to spread his love for travelling and form biking clubs that travel across the country.

He recently returned to motorsports and launched Ajith Kumar Racing. Fabian Duffieux has been roped in as their official driver. Ajith will debut in GT4 next year. In the past, Ajith competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and even the FIA Formula 2 Championship. He began his racing career with motorcycle racing.

Upcoming work

Ajith will soon be seen in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, in which Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra are his co-stars. He will also star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly with Trisha, Prasanna and Sunil.