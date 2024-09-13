Ajith Kumar poses with his brand new Porsche worth 3.5 crore; wife Shalini has this to say about it

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has acquired an expensive new set of wheels to add to his already envious car and bike collection. His wife Shalini shared a picture of him with his latest acquisition - a Porsche 911 GT3 RS - which costs around ₹3.5 crore. (Also Read: Manju Warrier shares pictures of her biking; calls Ajith Kumar her inspiration) Ajith Kumar posed with his brand new Porsche and his wife Shalini couldn't stop gushing.

Shalini on Ajith’s new Porsche

Shalini shared a picture of an elated Ajith posing with his new car on her Instagram, writing, “He’s got the Car, the STyle and my HEART (heart emojis) (sic).”

According to Porsche’s website, the model costs ₹3,50,56,000. It has a 386 kW/535 PS power and a top speed of 296 km/h. Ajith had recently also bought a Ferrari F8 Tributo worth ₹9 crore in Dubai. Shalini shared the picture on her Instagram after photos of Ajith were taken by fans and shared on X (formerly Twitter) from a Porsche showroom in Dubai recently.

Fans react

Fans were thrilled to see Ajith looking so happy with his new car. One fan commented on Shalini’s post, “Ratatata: man in his 50s passionate collection.” Another fan shared his pictures on X, writing, “Wooow! What car goals man... after that Red Ferrari, AK (AJith Kumar) has added this stunning Porsche 911 GT3 to his car collection. His obsession with cars is endless..”

One fan wrote, “Man and the machine.” One joked, “GT3RS finally gets the AK.” Some fans even began sharing specifications of the car about how it goes from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Upcoming work

Ajith was last seen in the 2023 H Vinoth-directorial Thunivu. He is now shooting for Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav and Regina Cassandra also star in the former film while the latter's cast is yet to be revealed. Sunil is the only other actor confirmed to work in Good Bad Ugly.