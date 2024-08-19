Shalini Ajith Kumar, Shamlee celebrate Varamahalakshmi puja together; share a glimpse of the ‘festivities’

Former actors and sisters Shalini Ajith Kumar and Shamlee shared snapshots of their Varamahalakshmi puja on Instagram. On Monday, the duo took to Instagram to share happy photos of them spending time together, giving fans an insight into their lives. (Also Read: Inside glimpse of Yash and Radhika Pandit’s traditional Varamahalakshmi celebrations) Shamlee and Shalini Ajith Kumar shared pictures of their Varamahalakshmi puja.

Shalini, Shamlee perform puja

In the pictures they shared together on Instagram, Shamlee is dressed in a purple and gold kurta while her sister Shalini opted for an ivory and blue pattu saree. Behind them is an idol of Lakshmi decked up in silks with jewellery and flowers adorning her. The rest of the puja room is also done up with flowers, with prasadam and fruits placed before the goddess as an offering. The sisters captioned the post, “Festivities (sparkle emojis).”

Fans were happy to see the sisters together, celebrating the puja. One fan commented, “Please came back in cinema....snehitane,” referring to the song from Shalini’s film Alaipayuthey. Another wrote, “So sweet Shalini madam.” One commented, “Lovely sister bonding.” Some fans wondered if Shalini’s husband, actor Ajith wasn’t in the picture because he’s busy shooting for Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, Varalakshmi Vratam or Varamahalakshmi puja is observed religiously by women in south India. It is observed in reverence to Goddess Lakshmi on the Friday before the full moon in the Shravana month. Lakshmi is prayed for wealth and prosperity, as well as the family’s well-being.

Upcoming work

Shalini and Shamlee are both child actors. The former was last seen playing the lead in the 2001 film Piriyadha Varam Vendum, while the latter who’s famous for Mani Ratnam’s Anjali, was last seen in the 2018 Telugu film Ammammagarillu. Ajith was last seen in the 2023 film Thunivu. His next film Vidaamuyarchi will be released in theatres this October. He is also shooting for a film titled Good Bad Ugly, which sees him in a wacky avatar.