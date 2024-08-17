Inside glimpse of Yash and Radhika Pandit’s traditional Varamahalakshmi celebrations

Actor couple Yash and Radhika Pandit held a Varamahalakshmi Puja on Friday at their home in Bengaluru. They shared inside pictures of the celebrations on Instagram with their children Ayra and Yatharv. Take a look. (Also Read: Radhika Pandit celebrates 8 years of her engagement to Yash with old pictures and a sweet note) Radhika Pandit and Yash celebrated Varamahalakshmi Vratam with their children.

Yash, Radhika Pandit celebrate Varamahalakshmi Puja

Yash and Radhika shared numerous photos of their celebrations on Instagram. They shared how they adorned their living space with flowers and an idol of Goddess Lakshmi. One picture shows them smiling as they gaze at each other, and another shows him lovingly applying sindoor on her forehead.

The couple also included pictures of their children. Radhika looked stunning in a pattu saree, while Yash opted for a shirt and dhoti. Sharing the pictures, Radhika wrote, “A day filled with devotion, gratitude, and family. May the blessings of Goddess fill your lives with joy and prosperity. Happy Varamahalakshmi to you all.”

Varamahalakshmi Puja, or Varalakshmi Vratam, is a significant observance dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. It’s celebrated primarily by women in south India and is observed on the Friday before the full moon in the Shravana month. Lakshmi is prayed to for wealth and prosperity, as well as the well-being of the family.

Upcoming work

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s highly successful KGF: Chapters 1 and 2 which made him a nationwide phenomenon. He has now signed a film with Geetu Mohandas titled Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. The actor is also one of the producers of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and is rumoured to play a pivotal role in the film.

Recently, Yash and Radhika also celebrated 8 years of engagement. She shared old pictures of them together from when they got engaged, writing, “8yrs ago on this day when we got engaged I knew I’d choose you in a hundred lifetimes. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.” They got married in 2016 after dating for years.