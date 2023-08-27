KGF star Yash celebrates Varamahalakshmi puja with wife Radhika Pandit and kids. See pics

KGF star Yash took part in Varamahalakshmi puja with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids at their home. Yash took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the occasion, and wished fans on the auspicious day. (Also read: KGF’s Yash rejects offer to play Raavan in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Ramayan, fans say he took 'best decision') Yash shared pictures of Varamahalakshmi puja at home.

Yash shares pics on Instagram

Yash and Radhika took to Instagram on Sunday morning to jointly share a couple of snaps from the Varamahalakshmi Puja at home. Their children, Ayra and Yatharv also featured in the pics. All of them were seen in traditional attires for the auspicious occasion. One of the pictures also gave a glimpse of the lavish living room area of their house, which was decorated with white flowers for the puja. Several bouquet of flowers were kept on both sides of the idol, as the middle area was designed with white and pink flowers. In one picture, Radhika was seen lighting the auspicious diya for the puja. In another picture, the entire family was seen standing together, praying in front of the goddess.

Sharing the lovely pictures on Instagram, both Yash and Radhika wrote, "Hope you all had a radiant and blessed Varamahalakshmi, and the divine festival showered everyone's lives with happiness, health, and endless prosperity. Sharing some cherished moments from the auspicious day." Varalakshmi Puja is celebrated on the second Friday of the Sravana month, and on this day, married women observe fast and perform the puja asking Goddess Lakshmi to bless their husband with health and longevity.

Yash's projects

Yash was last seen on screen in last year’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film emerged as a blockbuster, crossing ₹1000 crore at the global box office. Although there have been no announcement regarding his next, several reports emerged in the past few months that he was in talks to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus Ramayan, based on the Indian epic. He was in talks to be cast as Raavan.

Then reports emerged that Yash has declined to play the part and is no longer part of the film. It will reportedly feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram while Alia Bhatt as Sita. Although, latest reports have suggested that Alia Bhatt has also opted out of the film. A number of fans of Yash also expressed relief and reacted positively that the actor didn't take up the part on social media after the news went viral.

