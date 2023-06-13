KGF’s Yash rejects offer to play Raavan in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Ramayan, fans say he took 'best decision'

Actor Yash, who still hasn’t signed his next project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, which came out last year, is said to have been approached for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus Ramayan, based on the Indian epic. It will reportedly feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, and Alia Bhatt as Sita. Yash was offered the role of Raavan, and has turned it down, as per a report. Also read: Alia Bhatt trends on Twitter after report claims she will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram in Ramayan Yash has reportedly said no to playing Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan.

As per a new report, Yash is not too keen to play a negative character at this point in his career. Reacting to the report on Twitter, several fans said it’s a good decision to reject the offer.

Why Yash said no to Ramayan

As per a report by News18, Yash is aware of expectations from his fans, who don’t want him to take up a negative character.

“Yash is very mindful of what his fans want and, right now, they definitely will not accept him in a negative role. He has always believed in his fans and gone by their sentiments so he will not be taking up this role," a source was quoted in the report.

Reactions by Yash's fans

One Twitter user said, “Good decision by boss (sic).” Another wrote, “Thank you anna (brother). Very good decision (sic).” One more tweeted, “He would be perfect as Ram. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be perfect as the Vanar Sena in the background.”

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

Alia Bhatt seems to be all set to play Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, Ramayan. A recent report said the actor has been confirmed to play Sita opposite real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying that Alia was the first choice for Ramayan, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons. But since the film got very delayed, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have finally decided to go with their first choice. The source said that Alia is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime and Ranbir too is charged up for this new journey as Lord Ram.

Yash’s next film

Over the months, several reports have made the rounds about Yash’s next possible collaboration. As per recent reports, Yash is said to have signed his next project with filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. Currently dubbed Yash 19, announcement regarding Yash’s next project is expected to be made soon.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Geethu confirmed that her next film will be a gangster flick. “It’s a gangster film. It’s a gangster genre with a female gaze. How about that? (sic),” Geethu said.

Yash was last seen on screen in last year’s KGF: Chapters 2, which was a mega success at the box-office. It grossed over ₹1000 crore at the global box office.

