Alia Bhatt trends on Twitter after report claims she will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram in Ramayana

After playing a character named Sita in RRR (2022), Alia Bhatt seems to be all set to play Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, Ramayana. A recent report said the actor has been confirmed to play Sita opposite real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram. As soon as the report surfaced online, Alia Bhatt started trending on Twitter. Also read: Adipurush: 1 seat to be reserved in theatres for Lord Hanuman Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly be seen together in Ramayana.

Twitter reacts to Alia's rumoured role in Ramayana

One of Alia Bhatt's fan pages took it upon itself to prove why she was best suited for the film. A tweet from the fan page read: "Four things that will make @aliaa08 the best Sita: 1. Alia's height 2. She is great actor (if there's doubt, then watch Gangubai Kathiawadi) 3. They (Alia and Ranbir) are real-life couple and they love each other purely as Ram and Sita (so they don't need to act as they love each other.) 4. Her acting in RRR as Sita was great."

A Twitter user said, “For people, who are giving opinions on casting of Ramayana and comparing (it with) Adipurush, Nitesh Tiwari is the one, who has been working on it for three years now. It's his vision that he thinks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are best suited. It's not like they are making it on your money.”

A Twitter user shared a small clip of her as Sita from RRR and wrote, “Alia Bhatt as Sita, she is so beautiful and she is so pure. She truly like a Goddess.” A Twitter user also asked what is the need for so many films on Ramayana since Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is also releasing in June.

Alia Bhatt was trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Details about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying that Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons. But since the film got very delayed, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have finally decided to go with their first choice. The source said that Alia is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime and Ranbir too is charged up for this new journey as Lord Ram.

As per the report, Ranbir is currently busy giving look tests for the film at DNEG office. It also hinted that Yash of KGF fame may soon sign the movie for the role of Raavan but he is yet to make a final decision. An official announcement regarding the film is expected to come on Diwali.

Alia and Nitesh Tiwari's projects

Last year, Alia and Ranbir were seen in their first film together, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva. She will next be seen in her Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Nitesh Tiwari has already wrapped up his next, Bawaal. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, it is scheduled to release in October.

