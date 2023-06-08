Adipurush: 1 seat to be reserved in theatres for Lord Hanuman

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on June 16. Director Om Raut recently asked the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre in honour of Lord Hanuman. It is believed that Lord Hanuman is present every time the Ramayana is quoted, read or showcased. Also read: Adipurush trailer: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film brings back the timeless saga, Saif Ali Khan is unmissable Devdatta Nage as Bajrang in Adipurush.

In the film, Devdatta Nage will be seen as Bajrang (Hanuman), who has a close bond with Lord Ram and plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

Reserve seat for Lord Hanuman

During the final trailer launch in Tirupati on Tuesday, Om Raut requested producer Bhushan Kumar and distributors to keep one reserve seat for Lord Hanuman in every show of Adipurush worldwide. Bhushan Kumar readily agreed to reserve a seat during all Adipurush shows.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. Sunny Singh plays he role of Lakshmana and Saif Ali Khan is in the role of Lankesh in the film. It will also stars Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit.

The new trailer showed more special effects as Raghava attacks Lanka with the help of Lakshmana, Bajrang and vanar sena. Ahead of its release, Prabhas offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Tirumala in Tirupati district. Kriti has also visited a few temples ahead of the film's release.

Kriti Sanon on playing Janaki in Adipurush

Talking about her character of Janaki in Adipurush, Kriti said in a statement, “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure and has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered.”

