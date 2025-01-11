Ajith Kumar reveals he will only sign films during the non-racing season: ‘Don't need to be told what to do’

Ajith Kumar is serious about pursuing his passion for racing, even if it means he must scale back on films. On the sidelines of the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing told the press that he would only sign films during the non-racing season. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar crashes race car into barrier ahead of 24H Dubai 2025. Watch video) Ajith Kumar is the owner of his own racing team called Ajith Kumar Racing.

Ajith Kumar on racing and films

Ajith was asked about his career in films and if he has contracts that restrict him from racing. He immediately replied, “I don’t need to be told what to do or what not to do. So, for now, as I plan to pursue motorsports not just as a driver but as a team owner as well…until the racing season is on, I won’t be signing films. And probably between October, until March before the racing season commences, I will probably do films. I will act in films so that no one is worried, and I can be on full throttle when I race.”

He also stated that, over the years, he has taken part in the BMW Asian Championship, British Formula 3, and European Formula 2, but he couldn’t compete as much as he wanted to due to his film commitments. “I was 18 when I started racing motorcycles back home in India; then I got busy with work. I got into the film industry, and later, in 2002, when I was 32, I decided to get back into racing. But not in motorcycles, in four-wheelers. I raced in national championships in India before competing internationally. But I could only do a few of them due to work commitments,” he said.

Recently, Ajith left fans worried when his car spun out of control and crashed into a barrier during the practice run ahead of the endurance race in Dubai. The actor luckily escaped unharmed.

Upcoming work

Ajith has two films up for release—Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. The former was supposed to be released during Pongal but was postponed; a new release date has yet to be announced. The latter will be released in theatres on April 10. He is yet to announce other projects, but Lokesh Kanagaraj recently expressed interest in working with him.