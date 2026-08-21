Ranveer Singh’s father challenges ₹45 crore Don 3 exit claim, meets IMPPA amid Farhan Akhtar dispute

IMPPA President Abhay Sinha had earlier confirmed that Ranveer’s legal team was ready to participate in the proceedings. With submissions now in place from both sides, IMPPA is expected to go through the details before deciding how it wants to take the matter forward.

According to India Today report, Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani met the IMPPA representatives on Tuesday and put forward his side of the case, along with documents supporting his stand. The association’s legal team will now review the material before deciding on the next steps and whether the matter can be resolved between the two sides.

The dispute between Ranveer Singh and the makers of Don 3 has taken a fresh turn. Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, approached the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) to contest Excel Entertainment’s reported ₹45 crore damages claim. He recently met the association’s officials and submitted documents and other material putting forward the actor’s side of the case.

How the Don 3 dispute began The dispute stems from Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3. He was announced as the new lead of the franchise in August 2023, stepping into the role earlier played by Shah Rukh Khan in the first two films. After the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer reportedly informed Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani that he did not wish to continue with the project. His decision allegedly came just weeks before a large crew was scheduled to travel abroad for the film’s first shooting schedule.

Following his exit, Excel Entertainment took the matter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The producers put forward their side before Ranveer’s team was asked to respond. The situation took a more serious turn in May when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

However, the directive was withdrawn eight days later after discussions between FWICE, IMPPA, the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA. The directive, however, brought a response from Ranveer’s team. His spokesperson released a statement on the actor’s behalf, stressing that he had deliberately stayed quiet about the matter and wanted to keep the issue professional.

The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

Excel Entertainment’s ₹ 45 crore claim Excel Entertainment’s reported ₹45 crore damages claim against Ranveer is the centre of the controversy. Farhan reportedly submitted the actor’s signed contract, promotional material featuring him, as well as a message in which Ranveer had expressed his excitement about starting work on Don 3.

The issue had earlier reached a standstill after Ranveer’s lawyer questioned whether IMPPA had the jurisdiction to intervene in the matter. However, with Jagjit Singh Bhavnani now meeting the association and submitting the actor’s side of the case, there appears to be a willingness to engage with the process.

IMPPA will now review the documents submitted by Bhavnani along with the material presented by Excel Entertainment. The association is expected to assess both sides before deciding on the next course of action.

Ranveer focuses on his next film While the Don 3 dispute continues, Ranveer has already moved on to his next project, Pralay. The zombie thriller, directed by Jai Mehta and also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, went on floors in Mumbai last week.

The film was reportedly earlier planned to be shot in Australia but was shifted to Mumbai. Ranveer is said to have wanted to stay closer to his wife Deepika Padukone as the couple prepares to welcome their second child.