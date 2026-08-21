Ranveer Singh’s father challenges ₹45 crore Don 3 exit claim, meets IMPPA amid Farhan Akhtar dispute
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had filed a complaint with IMPPA and presented the documents related to Don 3 before the organisation.
The dispute between Ranveer Singh and the makers of Don 3 has taken a fresh turn. Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, approached the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) to contest Excel Entertainment’s reported ₹45 crore damages claim. He recently met the association’s officials and submitted documents and other material putting forward the actor’s side of the case.
Jagjit Singh Bhavnani meets IMPPA
According to India Today report, Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani met the IMPPA representatives on Tuesday and put forward his side of the case, along with documents supporting his stand. The association’s legal team will now review the material before deciding on the next steps and whether the matter can be resolved between the two sides.
IMPPA President Abhay Sinha had earlier confirmed that Ranveer’s legal team was ready to participate in the proceedings. With submissions now in place from both sides, IMPPA is expected to go through the details before deciding how it wants to take the matter forward.
How the Don 3 dispute began
The dispute stems from Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3. He was announced as the new lead of the franchise in August 2023, stepping into the role earlier played by Shah Rukh Khan in the first two films. After the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer reportedly informed Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani that he did not wish to continue with the project. His decision allegedly came just weeks before a large crew was scheduled to travel abroad for the film’s first shooting schedule.
Following his exit, Excel Entertainment took the matter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The producers put forward their side before Ranveer’s team was asked to respond. The situation took a more serious turn in May when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.
However, the directive was withdrawn eight days later after discussions between FWICE, IMPPA, the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA. The directive, however, brought a response from Ranveer’s team. His spokesperson released a statement on the actor’s behalf, stressing that he had deliberately stayed quiet about the matter and wanted to keep the issue professional.
The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”
Excel Entertainment’s ₹45 crore claim
Excel Entertainment’s reported ₹45 crore damages claim against Ranveer is the centre of the controversy. Farhan reportedly submitted the actor’s signed contract, promotional material featuring him, as well as a message in which Ranveer had expressed his excitement about starting work on Don 3.
The issue had earlier reached a standstill after Ranveer’s lawyer questioned whether IMPPA had the jurisdiction to intervene in the matter. However, with Jagjit Singh Bhavnani now meeting the association and submitting the actor’s side of the case, there appears to be a willingness to engage with the process.
IMPPA will now review the documents submitted by Bhavnani along with the material presented by Excel Entertainment. The association is expected to assess both sides before deciding on the next course of action.
Ranveer focuses on his next film
While the Don 3 dispute continues, Ranveer has already moved on to his next project, Pralay. The zombie thriller, directed by Jai Mehta and also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, went on floors in Mumbai last week.
The film was reportedly earlier planned to be shot in Australia but was shifted to Mumbai. Ranveer is said to have wanted to stay closer to his wife Deepika Padukone as the couple prepares to welcome their second child.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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