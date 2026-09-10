Shobhaa De fell asleep for 15 minutes while watching Mirzapur The Movie; skewers film in her review: ‘What the hell?’
Mirzapur The Movie has found fans all over since its release, except for in one person, Shobhaa De. Watch her review of the film.
Ever since Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on September 4, it seemed to have found fans all over. One person, however, seemed utterly unimpressed with it – novelist and columnist Shobhaa De. Posting her review of the film as a Reel, she skewered it for lacking a story. So much so that she also claimed to fall asleep for 15 minutes during its 3 hours and 17 minutes runtime.
Shobhaa De skewers Mirzapur in review
On a Reel she posted on Instagram, Shobhaa reviewed Mirzapur and said, “I just finished watching Mirzapur The Movie. All I can say is the movie maybe should not have been made at all. I have not watched the series, but I went here with a lot of expectations, given the hype, given the whole build-up to the brand Mirzapur. And came away feeling, what the hell was going on?”
She praised a few members of the cast while calling out others. “A fantastic star cast and the two standout performances for me are Ravi Kishan, just brilliant, and of course, Ali Fazal, who is unbelievably good as Guddu. Mr Tripathi playing Mr Tripathi in the movie, it’s become a bit too monotonous. It’s the same old expressions, the same old delivery,” she said.
Deep Dive
The ‘big surprise’ in Mirzapur
Shobhaa then cheekily added that the film had a surprise, saying, “But, well, in this there’s a big, big surprise is Mr Tripathi, a goody, goody, doing an actual sex scene. Yes, you heard right. Full on. That too with Rasika Dugal playing the Lady Macbeth or a vampish stepmother.” She summed up her review with, “Otherwise, there’s violence of every conceivable kind and for no reason, the story that goes nowhere, and frankly, I fell asleep for something like 15 minutes. And I heard two women at the back snoring too. Maybe it’s meant for men. It wasn’t meant for me.”
In her caption she wrote, “I spent 900 rupees on the ticket, 260 rupees on bhel, and close to 4 hours wondering why i was watching a movie which had multiple set pieces randomly strung together. I mean...come on ...the dwarf? Camel's milk? A menacing villain who stitches sexy bralets for his "love" ? A headless chicken, scampering for cover.”
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Mirzapur: The Movie is based on the Amazon Prime Video television series Mirzapur (2018). The film has grossed ₹197 crore worldwide since its release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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