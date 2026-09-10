Kareena Kapoor says when she doesn't like a script Saif Ali Khan does, he dismisses her as 'too hardcore'

In her 40s, Kareena Kapoor has transitioned into a different kind of actor, betting on projects beyond the box office. Her upcoming thriller, Daayra, is yet another example. Her choices have been praised by both fans and industry insiders. But back home, they aren’t always taken that seriously, Kareena revealed in a new interview, saying that when she advises husband Saif Ali Khan, she often hears she is ‘too hardcore’. Kareena Kapoor has been married to Saif Ali Khan since 2012.

Kareena Kapoor on how she and Saif share feedback In an interview with Brut India, Kareena was asked who in her family gives her the most unfiltered feedback, since there are many actors there. She named her sister Karisma Kapoor and husband Saif, but added that they are both ‘careful’, because ‘everybody is sensitive about their work and their films’.

Elaborating on how she and Saif discuss work at home, Kareena added, “I think Saif and I are different kinds of actors. Sometimes I say, 'No, I don't like this script'. He will say I am too hardcore. Then I tell him, 'Go do it!' I mean, we are two different kinds of actors. So, we try not to get into each other's space because it is difficult. Coming from the same profession, you will have an opinion on certain things and the way you do them. But we have to tread carefully also because actors are pretty sensitive people.”

Kareena then told director Meghna Gulzar and co-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran that Saif had an opinion on their film Daayra as well, but she didn’t hear it. “Saif was giving his take about the colour of the poster, and I said, 'Listen, keep quiet! You message Meghna,” added Kareena.