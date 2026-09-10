Kareena Kapoor says when she doesn't like a script Saif Ali Khan does, he dismisses her as 'too hardcore'
Kareena Kapoor opened up about how her family shares feedback on work in a recent interview.
In her 40s, Kareena Kapoor has transitioned into a different kind of actor, betting on projects beyond the box office. Her upcoming thriller, Daayra, is yet another example. Her choices have been praised by both fans and industry insiders. But back home, they aren’t always taken that seriously, Kareena revealed in a new interview, saying that when she advises husband Saif Ali Khan, she often hears she is ‘too hardcore’.
Kareena Kapoor on how she and Saif share feedback
In an interview with Brut India, Kareena was asked who in her family gives her the most unfiltered feedback, since there are many actors there. She named her sister Karisma Kapoor and husband Saif, but added that they are both ‘careful’, because ‘everybody is sensitive about their work and their films’.
Elaborating on how she and Saif discuss work at home, Kareena added, “I think Saif and I are different kinds of actors. Sometimes I say, 'No, I don't like this script'. He will say I am too hardcore. Then I tell him, 'Go do it!' I mean, we are two different kinds of actors. So, we try not to get into each other's space because it is difficult. Coming from the same profession, you will have an opinion on certain things and the way you do them. But we have to tread carefully also because actors are pretty sensitive people.”
Kareena then told director Meghna Gulzar and co-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran that Saif had an opinion on their film Daayra as well, but she didn’t hear it. “Saif was giving his take about the colour of the poster, and I said, 'Listen, keep quiet! You message Meghna,” added Kareena.
All about Daayra
Kareena is all set to lead Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. The film marks Kareena and Meghna's first collaboration and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Inspired by true events, Meghna has co-written the film with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal. Backed by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, the film stars Prithviraj and Kareena as cops.
Daayra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18 and will clash with Kunal Kemmu's Vibe. The spy comedy also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Srivastava in lead roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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