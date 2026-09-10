Riteish Deshmukh reveals paparazzo lent him money when he didn't have any cash: ‘They step up to help you’

Bollywood actors are constantly surrounded by paparazzi whenever they step out. While some encounters can lead to tension between actors and photographers, others can be quite heartwarming. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh recalled how a paparazzo lent him ₹100 when he wanted to buy something from a child selling items on the street. Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartwarming moment with a photographer.

When a photographer lent money to Riteish Speaking to The SCREEN, Riteish recalled stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai when a child approached him, selling something for ₹100. Since he wasn't carrying any cash, the actor asked if the child would accept GPay, but the child refused. That was when a photographer who was clicking Riteish stepped in to help.

He said, “We were walking out, and there was a child who was selling something for ₹100. You have become so cashless today… I wasn’t carrying money. Now, I don’t carry money because everything is digital. And it was so nice of one paparazzo, whose name I didn’t know, but now, I know, his name is Sushil Mohite, if I’m not wrong, but if I’m wrong, then I’m very sorry. He said, ‘Main deta hoon’ (I will give).”

‘They step up to help you’ Riteish then clicked a picture with the photographer and left. He later told his wife, Genelia D’Souza, about the incident and wanted to return the money to the photographer. However, he had no way of contacting him.

The actor eventually posted about the incident on his Instagram Stories to help locate the paparazzo. He managed to get in touch with him and returned his money.

“It was the kindness that the pap showed where he wanted to pay for me. It’s always chaotic, getting in and out on the road, and the paps are doing their job. We always think that they are probably wanting our pictures and they are in need. But we don’t realise that there are moments when they step up to help you,” he said.

Taapsee Pannu on strained relationship with paparazzi While Riteish shared a heartwarming incident involving a paparazzo, Taapsee Pannu, who has had a difficult relationship with photographers, recently reacted to being compared to Jaya Bachchan over her stance against paparazzi.

Speaking to News18, Taapsee defended her boundaries and said, “To be honest, I really don’t care. I know that I haven’t ever raised my voice at anybody. That’s not what I do. I don’t abuse anybody. My boundaries are very clear. And a woman with very clear boundaries is very intimidating. My sense of right and wrong is very clear in front of them and they don’t like that. I’m supposed to be a little more submissive and extra polite. I, in fact, am shouted at by them. I don’t like that.”

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Dhamaal 4.