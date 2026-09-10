Salman Khan inspired Kala Hiran’s release halted by Delhi HC

Delhi High Court on Thursday heard the matter related to the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, reportedly inspired by actor Salman Khan’s 1998 black buck poaching case. After recording a statement by Amit Jani, the producer of the film and his legal team, the court declared that Kala Hiran cannot be released state as it’s CBFC (The Central Board of Film Certification) certification is pending. The actor had previously filed a plea seeking to restrain the release of the film, in a pending personality rights suit against various unknown entities (John Doe). In July, the High court had directed take down of various links concerning teaser of the film. Salman Khan

Speaking to us advocate Parag Khandhar, part of Salman’s legal team says, “The next date of hearing in this matter is 30 September 2026. So till next date said movie cannot be released in theatres or OTT. The defendants have also been asked to file a reply before the next hearing.”

Produced by Jani, the film Kala Hiran is said to touch upon the poaching incident and connects Salman to underworld figures.