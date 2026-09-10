Hunkkaar trailer: Aneet Padda accuses powerful guru of abuse, Fatima Sana Shaikh takes on his clan

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays “the only lawyer who believes Meenu in this country”, while Ram Kapoor plays Baapji’s lawyer, defending him. Arjun Mathur plays a television journalist who follows the accusations.

Meanwhile, ACP Jasleen Singh Soni (Fatima Sana Shaikh) tries to get to the bottom of the accusation and challenges Baapji. She, too, is threatened and intimidated by his clan and influence.

The trailer opens with Aneet’s Meenu standing at a police station and getting a complaint registered against an influential spiritual guru, Baapji (Raghubir Yadav), for abusing her. And, as mostly happens with victims in such cases, the show highlights how questions are raised about Meenu's character and how she is questioned for being bold and straightforward. Even her own father questions her motives as she doesn’t fit the mould of how a victim is expected to behave.

The trailer of Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Hunkkaar : The Roar was released on Thursday. The trailer unveils the fight of a young girl against a spiritual guru, accusing him of assault and sexual abuse. The drama also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor.

Meenu isn’t defined by what happened to her: Aneet Aneet Padda shot for the web show Hunkkaar before she became a national name with her breakthrough performance in Saiyaara. The show is directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, and created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra.

Aneet Padda spoke about playing Meenu Rawat and said, “Meenu isn’t defined by what happened to her, but by what she chooses after. She’s young, complicated and not always easy to understand, that’s what makes her real. Her one constant? A refusal to be silenced. I hope audiences see her vulnerability and the defiance at the heart of her journey.”

Priyanka Chopra backs the show The gripping drama is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures. Priyanka Chopra Jonas serves as executive producer of the show.

Speaking about the show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “As a producer, I’ve always wanted to stand behind stories that have something to say, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is very much that. I also really believe in Nitya and Karan as filmmakers. I’m incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and it’s been a privilege to be a small part of this journey. I hope the story stays with audiences the way it stayed with me.”

The show premieres on September 25, only on JioHotstar.