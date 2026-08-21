Jack Coleman remembers Hayden Panettiere

"I'm heartbroken. I couldn't begin to put my thoughts into words until now, and they will be inadequate. I've loved Hayden since day one of the pilot of 'Heroes', 20 years ago, when she introduced herself," Coleman wrote in the caption.

Coleman shared a series of pictures alongside the late actor on his Instagram handle on Thursday from the 2004 series and recalled the first interaction with her. He went on to describe her popularity and how photographers "hunted" to get her pictures.

New Delhi, Actor Jack Coleman remembered his "Heroes" co-actor Hayden Panettiere and called her a "prodigious talent".

How did Hayden Panettiere impact her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville'?

How did Hayden Panettiere impact her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville'?

"Love you, Hayden. So sorry you suffered. I'll remember how happy you were on set and on the European press tour; how you championed Tess when she was being bullied; your commitment to animal welfare and the courage to put yourself in harm's way to protect them. I only wish you had been given that same protection," he added.

The series was created by Tim Kring. It featured Panettiere in the role of Claire Bennet and Coleman as Noah Bennet, among others.

The actor died on August 16, aged 36. She started her career as a child actor in commercials and soap operas.

She went on to win three Teen Choice Awards for the role and was a Grammy Award nominee for a children's spoken word album recorded a few years after the release of the animated movie "A Bug's Life".

Panettiere later played a brash country upstart opposite Connie Britton on "Nashville", which aired on ABC for four seasons before being cancelled and revived on CMT.

She did her own singing in the show, which scored some hits on country charts, spawned US tours and earned Panettiere two supporting actress Golden Globe nominations.

Panettiere had 11 songs recorded for "Nashville" appear on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts.

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