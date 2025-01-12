Ajith Kumar kisses wife Shalini; thanks her for ‘letting him race’ at 24H Dubai 2025. Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar has returned to racing with the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race and is now the owner of his own racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing. After scoring two wins at the race, the actor was seen celebrating with his team mates and family. He even waved the Indian flag at the cheering crowd. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar waves Indian flag after 2 wins at Dubai 24H 2025; R Madhavan, Adhik Ravichandran, Venkat Prabhu congratulate) Ajith Kumar kissed wife Shalini after scoring 2 wins at the 24H Dubai 2025.

Ajith Kumar kisses wife Shalini

One video captured by a fan present there shows Ajith smiling wide as he walks towards Shalini, kisses her and hugs her to celebrate the win. He also greets his children Anoushka Kumar and Aadvik Kumar as people mill around them, congratulating him on the wins.

Another video shows Ajith and his team speaking to the people present there. When Ajith says, “And Shalu, thank you for letting me race,” it is met with claps and cheers from everyone as Shalini blushes.

A fan also captured a video of Ajith in full gear chatting away with his daughter Anoushka before the race as Shalini scrolls on the phone. His son Aadvik accompanied him as he took the trophy after the win.

Ajith Kumar scores wins

Ajith raced at the event and is also the owner of his own team called Ajith Kumar Racing. His team announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Double whammy for Ajith kumar. 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure. #ajithkumar #AjithKumarRacing #24hdubai #AKRacing #DubaiRaceWeekend #racing.”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Ajith from fans and celebs alike. R Madhavan, who was at the race posted videos with Ajith and his family. He captioned one video, “So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar. #ajithkumarracingteam.” On another one he wrote, “What a man..as he says DREAMS DO COME TRUE. an incredible real HERO.” Videos of the actor jumping with his team as soon as the wins were announced does rounds on X, another sees him waving the Indian flag.