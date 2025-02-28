Good Bad Ugly teaser: Ajith Kumar oozes swag as he shows fans ‘how it's done’ and beats up enemies. Watch

Good Bad Ugly teaser: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly will be released in theatres on April 10. On Friday, the film’s team released the teaser that fans can’t seem to get enough of. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: When and where you can watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's film) Good Bad Ugly teaser: Ajith Kumar sports at least two different looks in the film.

Good Bad Ugly teaser

The teaser begins with AK being described as a ‘red dragon’ and a thug warning another that if he comes there, he’ll kill them all. Ajith’s character is then shown with silver hair and in a younger avatar, too before he says, “No matter how good you are, the world will make you go bad.”

He beats up his enemies and fires shots, with some of the scenes indicating that he has been in prison for a while. “That’s how it’s done,” he says as the teaser ends, telling his ‘darlings’ that he ‘missed them all’. Ajith is seen in at least two different looks in the film. The older version sports flashier clothes, including a studded leather jacket, while the younger one seems more suave.

Adhik got emotional on X (formerly Twitter) during the launch, writing, “Feeling very emotional. thank you for this opportunity sir. This is For my Sir , my own KING . I love you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Here is the teaser of #GoodBadUgly.”

Reacting to the teaser, one excited fan commented, “Expect the unexpected.” Another wrote, “Thala is back with a bang.” One fan thrilled, “Exciting times ahead!”

Ajith Kumar’s future in films

After the 2022 film Valimai and the 2023 film Thunivu, Ajith starred in Vidaamuyarchi, which was released in theatres on February 6 this year. The film, which also saw Trisha as his co-star, received lukewarm reviews and response at the box office. Good Bad Ugly will see Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu in key roles. GV Prakash composed the film's music.

Ajith is yet to announce any project after this one, as he recently returned to racing. He even formed his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing, and has been competing internationally. The actor had a few bad crashes during practice runs and in one of the races, but he escaped unhurt. It remains to be seen when the actor will okay a project again.

On the sidelines of one of the races, though, he stated that he would only sign films during the off-season from racing because he didn’t want to inconvenience producers. He also stated that he would focus on racing first and pick up films in free time despite his love for fans.