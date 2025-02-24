Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: When and where you can watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's film

The OTT release date of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's latest film, Vidaamuyarchi, was announced on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Netflix India revealed that the film will release on the platform next month. (Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi movie review: Ajith Kumar’s underplayed performance elevates this offbeat road thriller) Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar in a still from the film.

Fans can watch Vidaamuyarchi on this OTT platform

The official account of the OTT platform also shared a poster of Ajith from the film. The caption read, "No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi. Watch Vidaamuyarchi on Netflix, out 3 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam #VidaamuyarchiOnNetflix."

Internet surprised by Vidaamuyarchi's OTT release

Fans were surprised that the film would hit the OTT platform less than a month after its release in theatres. A comment read, "But so soon the OTT platform?" "Didn't it release in theatres in February?" asked a fan. “Too soon on OTT, what happened?” wrote a person. An Instagram user wrote, “Is it because Good Bad Ugly is releasing next?”

About Vidaamuyarchi

The film also stars Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra playing antagonistic roles. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi released in cinemas on February 6. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Pongal 2025. The film crossed ₹70 crore in the first week of its release.

The film, an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown, is an intense, action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Vidaamuyarchi HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The film has a lot of lag and predictability, but thanks to Ajith’s refreshing, underplayed performance and stunning visuals, we are not bogged down excessively by it. It is an Ajith Kumar film all the way, and it looks like the Kollywood star is trying to break out of the image he has with an offbeat road trip film. Trisha has essayed her role as Kayal to a T."