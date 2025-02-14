Menu Explore
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 8: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan's film crosses 70 crore in first week

BySantanu Das
Feb 14, 2025 02:04 PM IST

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection Day 8: The film is adapted from the 1997 American thriller Breakdown. It is directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection: Magizh Thirumeni's Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Vidaamuyarchi released in theatres last week on Thursday amid high expectations. The film received mixed reviews upon release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed 70 crore in India in its first week of release. (Also read: Regena Cassandra says Vidaamuyarchi is not 'leave your brains at home' film, laments commercial films becoming violent)

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 8: Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar in a still from the film.
Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 8: Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar in a still from the film.

The latest box office update

The report states that Vidaamuyarchi minted 1.25 crore on its eighth day of release as per early estimates. The total collections of film after eight days at the box office now stand at 72.25 crore. With a big Friday release this week in the form of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, it will be interesting to see how Vidaamuyarchi performs in its second week.

Vidaamuyarchi saw a dip in earnings during the weekdays, after having earned 26 crore net in India on its opening day. Over the next three days, it saw a slight dip, with 10.25 crore on Friday, 13.5 crore on Saturday and 12.5 crore on Sunday.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi follows a man on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife after a dangerous group in Azerbaijan abducts her. Filming began in 2023 and concluded in 2024, after which Ajith Kumar shifted focus to his racing career. Originally slated for a Pongal release, the film faced delays before finally hitting theatres. It is a remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown.

"At the outset, Vidaamuyarchi is not a star-driven film. It doesn’t involve all the histrionics in a typical commercial mass hero film that we are used to seeing Ajith Kumar in. This film veers away from that completely and is the story of an ordinary man who loves his wife and wants to save her,” read an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film.

Friday, February 14, 2025
