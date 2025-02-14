Chhaava box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal set for his biggest opening; to shatter Ranveer's Valentine's Day record

Vicky Kaushal's period epic Chhaava was released in theatres on Valentine's Day amid much hype. The film by Laxman Utekar is the biopic of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and has been made on a massive scale. Given the initial advance booking trends, trade insiders predict a huge opening for the film, perhaps the biggest all-time for any Valentine's Day release in India. (Also read: Chhaava Twitter reviews: Viewers hail Vicky Kaushal's performance as 'fire', say Akshaye Khanna will give you goosebumps) Chhaava box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal film will take a strong start.

Chhaava box office prediction

Chhaava sold close to 5 lakh tickets across India in advance booking for its opening day, trade tracker Sacnilk reported. This gave the film a final advance booking gross of ₹13.79 crore, one of the highest in Bollywood in recent times. Trade insiders estimate that the film should easily cross the ₹20 crore mark at the box office on Friday and even hope to touch the ₹22 crore mark in net domestic collections. This would make Chaava the biggest opener in 2025 so far, beating Sky Force's ₹15.30 crore opening day haul.

The records Chhaava is set to break

According to sources, by noon, Chhaava had collected ₹6 crore net across India. The numbers will only increase as the day progresses and get a boost in the evening owing to Valentine's Day. As trends stand, Chhaava will easily become Vicky Kaushal's biggest opener ever, beating the ₹8.20 crore mark of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

But more than just a personal landmark for Vicky, Chhaava may set an industry standard too. Gully Boy holds the record for the highest collection by a Bollywood film on Valentine's Day. The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹19.40 crore net in 2019. Chhaava is almost certain to pass that and may just beat it quite comfortably.

About Chhaava

An adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava, Laxman Utekar's Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as the Maratha ruler, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. The film has received praise for its performances, particularly those of Vicky and Akshaye.