Katrina-Vicky can’t get enough of each other at Chhaava premiere, their PDA makes fans say ‘Someone make them…’

Today morning, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited Chhaava arrived in theatres. But ahead of the release, makers hosted a special screening of the film for the team, their families and friends last night. It was a star-studded affair, with lead star Vicky making a smashing entry on the red carpet, accompanied by his gorgeous wife Katrina Kaif by his side. She looked breathtaking in her aqua blue sheer chiffon saree, featuring pink and green floral embroidery, perfectly complementing the man of the hour who was dapper in a black sherwani. But the highlight was their PDA! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Chhaava premiere

As we all know, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif generally keep their romance low-key, as they prefer keeping their personal life private. But last night the two were inseparable as they walked around hand-in-hand. Vicky and Katrina couldn’t get enough of each other, and we couldn't get enough of them! In one viral video, the two were standing together talking to a group when Katrina reached out for her ‘dear hubby’s’ hand, casually setting goals for our Valentine’s Day. They just fit together perfectly, and fans wish nothing but the best for the ‘perfect couple’.

On social media, many netizens are now showering Vicky and Katrina with love and blessings. Many fans are also hoping that filmmakers cast the two actors together in a movie soon! For instance, one internet user shared, “They're so perfect Jodi hight looks evening ❤️😍 waiting for on screen also 😍,” whereas another comment read, “They are in love and how...wow...reflects in their face..every gesture.” Another fan gushed, “Please someone make them together in one movie as a couple pleaseeeeee,” whereas another shared, “Nazar nah lage iss couple ko 🧿 #mashallah.” Another fan prayed, “Najar na lage!!”

If filmmakers are listening, please bring Katrina and Vicky together onscreen! You will get so many blessings.