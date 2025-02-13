Katrina Kaif’s dear hubby Vicky Kaushal describes her as ‘vichitra’; fans say ‘Their marriage will…’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one celebrity couple who prefer keeping their relationship low key. They are happily married and we get a glimpse of it every now and then, but most importantly, they are content in their own little world. However, every time they get lovey dovey on social media, it manages to take the internet by storm. Like remember the time Vicky adorably promoted Katrina’s makeup brand by gushing over the texture of a particular lipstick? He set husband goals across the country, making us fall even more in love with their bond. Well, Kat has now shared another endearing video of her ‘dear hubby’. Katrina Kaif and her dear hubby Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif took to her official social media handle last night to share a fun clip where her ‘dear hubby’ Vicky Kaushal described her in shudh Hindi. In the video, which had the words ‘My dear hubbys description of me’ written on it, Vicky laughed before stating, “Vichitra kintu satya praani hain aap.” Even though Katrina did not turn the camera towards herself after filming her husband, we could feel that she was left smiling at his words. Translating Vicky’s pure words for Katrina, one social media user shared, “I think its Vichitra kintu Satya prani hai aap.. which means Weird but a honest person you are!”

Soon, the video went viral on social media with fans gushing over the cute couple. For instance, one internet user shared, “I strongly feel people should marry personalities different from their own. Their marriage will go a long way just by sheer surprises that one will give other,” whereas another fan claimed, “Katrina can be very opinionated, like Vicky says it all the time. For a lesser man it would make them insecure, but for him he always praises how much she is his reality check and appreciate her honesty. Ladies, do not accept the bare minimum, there is always someone who will love who for who you are.” A comment read, “They look really good and seem so content with each other,” whereas another fan opined, “Lol that's an apt description😂.”

Apart from enjoying his happily ever after with Katrina, Vicky has been busy in the promotions of his next film Chhaava. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the Laxman Utekar directorial is set to arrive in theatres on February 14, Valentine’s Day.