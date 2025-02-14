Chhaava Twitter reviews: Viewers hail Vicky Kaushal's performance as 'fire', say Akshaye Khanna will give you goosebumps

Chhaava Twitter reviews

Fans who watched the film, loved Vicky and Akshaye's performances in the film. Talking about the film, a fan said on X, "#Chhaava is going to be Bollywood's first clean superhit movie of 2025. The dialogue, set pieces, VFX, and action all like wow, and you will feel goosebumps." A comment read, "Vicky Kaushal is on fire in the film, Akshaye Khanna's performance will give you goosebumps. What casting! Brilliant!"

A tweet read, "The performance of #VickyKaushal IN AND AS #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj CHHAA GAYE (wow)." "The climax of #Chhaava isn’t just a scene—it’s an experience! Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you speechless! #MustWatch," tweeted a fan.

A person wrote, "#VickyKaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj FIRE HAI FIRE (He is fire)!" said another X user. "Good battle scenes. Impressive background music. The climax of #Chhaava will leave you stunned and speechless. The intensity, emotions, and power-packed performances will give you guaranteed goosebumps!" read another tweet.

Some viewers called Chhaava ‘decent’

However, several fans didn't like the film much. A tweet read, "Calling #Chhaava a blockbuster is like calling a ghost town overcrowded. The numbers don’t match reality." A person wrote, "#Chhaava first-half experience so far—Not able to hit the emotions, BGM not up to the mark. Hoping for a strong second half!" "The film is decent, though the second part hits hard. There are some loopholes which pull the movie down. But Vicky and Akshay shine well. Rashmika is good too," said another person.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

While speaking to the media during the film promotion in the national capital, Vicky said that preparation for the role was very demanding and he hardly used to get time for himself. He praised his wife-actor Katrina Kaif for being understanding.