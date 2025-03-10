Jyotika says she was upset when Suriya's Kanguva got harsher reviews than other ‘pathetic’ South films

Suriya's last release, Kanguva, opened to a negative response from both critics and audiences. The actor's wife, Jyotika, came out in support of the film and penned a long note addressing the negative reviews. Currently promoting her show, Dabba Cartel, Jyotika spoke about defending Suriya and his film against harsh criticism in an interview with entertainment journalist Puja Talwar. Jyotika opens up on defending Kanguva against harsh criticism.

(Also Read: Jyotika says she and husband Suriya leave their ‘superstardom outside the door’: We are just parents of our kids)

Jyotika says she has a problem with bad films getting good reviews

During a conversation, the interviewer reminded Jyotika of how she defended Suriya and Kanguva against negative reviews and asked for her thoughts on cancel culture—especially when people claim that “this star’s career is over". Jyotika responded, “I just have a problem with bad films. I have seen an immense number of commercial bad films down South that have done really well and have been reviewed large-heartedly. So when it came to my husband’s film, I felt it was reviewed quite harshly. Maybe there were portions that weren’t good, but overall, a lot of effort was put in. It was one of a kind. But when I saw harsher reviews for this film than for some pathetic ones, that got to me. I was more upset with the media for not being aware.”

When Jyotika defended Suriya's Kanguva

After the film received negative reviews, Jyotika penned a long note on Instagram defending it. Praising the film and pointing out its positives, she wrote, "I'm surprised by the negative reviews from the media and certain fraternities, as I’ve seen them go easy on many unintellectual big-budget films with outdated stories, where women are stalked, double-meaning dialogues are spoken, and over-the-top action sequences dominate. What about Kanguva's positives? The women’s action sequence in the second half and the young boy’s love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this makes me wonder whether one should ever read, listen to, or believe them at all!"

She further added, "It’s sad that they chose so much negativity for Kanguva on day one, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas), when it actually deserves applause for its concept and the effort taken by the team to create a 3D visual spectacle! Be proud, Team Kanguva, as those commenting negatively are doing just that—and nothing else to uplift cinema!"

About Kanguva

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva is a fantasy action film starring Suriya in dual roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natty Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra, and Karunas. The film failed to resonate with audiences and collected only ₹106.25 crore worldwide, emerging as a box office bomb.