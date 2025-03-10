Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jyotika says she was upset when Suriya's Kanguva got harsher reviews than other ‘pathetic’ South films

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 10, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Jyotika opened up on defending Suriya's Kanguva from harsh critics, revealed that she has a problem with bad films being reviewed large-heartedly. 

Suriya's last release, Kanguva, opened to a negative response from both critics and audiences. The actor's wife, Jyotika, came out in support of the film and penned a long note addressing the negative reviews. Currently promoting her show, Dabba Cartel, Jyotika spoke about defending Suriya and his film against harsh criticism in an interview with entertainment journalist Puja Talwar.

Jyotika opens up on defending Kanguva against harsh criticism.
Jyotika opens up on defending Kanguva against harsh criticism.

(Also Read: Jyotika says she and husband Suriya leave their ‘superstardom outside the door’: We are just parents of our kids)

Jyotika says she has a problem with bad films getting good reviews

During a conversation, the interviewer reminded Jyotika of how she defended Suriya and Kanguva against negative reviews and asked for her thoughts on cancel culture—especially when people claim that “this star’s career is over". Jyotika responded, “I just have a problem with bad films. I have seen an immense number of commercial bad films down South that have done really well and have been reviewed large-heartedly. So when it came to my husband’s film, I felt it was reviewed quite harshly. Maybe there were portions that weren’t good, but overall, a lot of effort was put in. It was one of a kind. But when I saw harsher reviews for this film than for some pathetic ones, that got to me. I was more upset with the media for not being aware.”

When Jyotika defended Suriya's Kanguva

After the film received negative reviews, Jyotika penned a long note on Instagram defending it. Praising the film and pointing out its positives, she wrote, "I'm surprised by the negative reviews from the media and certain fraternities, as I’ve seen them go easy on many unintellectual big-budget films with outdated stories, where women are stalked, double-meaning dialogues are spoken, and over-the-top action sequences dominate. What about Kanguva's positives? The women’s action sequence in the second half and the young boy’s love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this makes me wonder whether one should ever read, listen to, or believe them at all!"

She further added, "It’s sad that they chose so much negativity for Kanguva on day one, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas), when it actually deserves applause for its concept and the effort taken by the team to create a 3D visual spectacle! Be proud, Team Kanguva, as those commenting negatively are doing just that—and nothing else to uplift cinema!"

About Kanguva

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva is a fantasy action film starring Suriya in dual roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natty Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra, and Karunas. The film failed to resonate with audiences and collected only 106.25 crore worldwide, emerging as a box office bomb.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On