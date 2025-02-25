Jyotika says she and husband Suriya leave their ‘superstardom outside the door’: We are just parents of our kids

Actor-couple Suriya and Jyotika along with their two kids, have settled down in Mumbai. Jyotika is now gearing up for the release of her Netflix series Dabba Cartel. In a new interview, the actor opened up about her life with Suriya and how they manage to parent their kids, leaving their superstardom outside the door. (Also read: Suriya on moving to Mumbai with Jyotika: 'Why take away my wife's time from her parents?') Jyotika opened up about her life with Suriya.

What Jyotika said

“I guess we leave the superstardom outside the door when we enter home. There, we are just parents of our kids. And yeah, the dabbas… definitely the prominence is given to our children. It’s more about what’s going in their school dabbas (tiffin boxes) in the morning. One dabba leaves early morning at 6 o’clock with him to school while the younger one’s food goes at lunchtime at 12. So the discussions are more about what they are eating and how we are packing their food and sending it. So absolutely we are parents at home, superstardom stays outside,” she was quoted in an interview with Screen.

‘I was married and stopped working at 28’

Jyotika also shared whether she has any regrets about missing out on roles in Hindi. She went on to add, “I was extremely happy in the South. I have done some of my best roles there and I could only be glad that I was part of South films. Because I’m not sure if I had probably got those roles if I had worked in Hindi. In fact I was married and stopped working at 28 and then got back to films when I was 35. And I did see a lot of prominent roles coming up my way in Tamil where I played the protagonist. And here I am in Hindi now where I am again receiving a very warm welcome. So no complaints. I am very happy with the way the career has shaped.”

Jyotika recently made a comeback to Hindi cinema with Shaitaan. She was also seen in Srikanth which starred Rajkummar Rao.

Dabba Cartel stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat. It tells the story of ordinary women who use their upstanding dabba service to ferry drugs across Mumbai. It will premiere on Netflix on February 28.