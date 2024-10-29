Suriya on moving to Mumbai with Jyotika: 'Why take away my wife's time from her parents?'

Suriya and wife Jyotika along with their two kids, have settled down in Mumbai. The actor is eagerly awaiting the release of his next, Kanguva. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Suriya talked about the decision and said the thought behind the move was done keeping Jyotika's career and interests in mind. (Also read: Suriya, Jyotika ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry) Actor Suriya talked about shifting to Mumbai with Jyothika and the kids. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)

What Suriya said

"I can be very open. At the age of 18-19, she shifted to Chennai. Almost 27 years, she was in Chennai and spent only 18 years in Mumbai. She was with me, my family. She gave up her career, friends, relatives and her Bandra lifestyle. Everything was given up, and she was in Chennai."

'She needs those vacations, her friends…'

Suriya went on to add, “She's happy spending time here with her parents after 27 years. Whatever a man needs, a woman also needs that. I think I'm a late bloomer. She needs those vacations, her friends and her financial independence. She needs respect, her gym time, fitness and me time. Whatever we [men] crave for, she needs them too. Why take away her time from her parents, her lifestyle and what she loves to do. When are we going to do that change? Why is it always me? This is the thought behind the move. I am happy to see that growth in her as an actor.”

Suriya will soon be seen in Siva’s Kanguva, which will be released on November 14 this year. He is shooting for a film with Karthik Subbaraj and had recently produced his brother Karthi and Arvind Swami-starrer Meiyazhagan. Jyotika recently made a comeback to Hindi cinema with Shaitaan. She was last seen in Srikanth which also starred Rajkummar Rao, and will soon be seen in Dabba Cartel.