Kanguva at Oscars? Here's what making it to the 207 entries-long eligibility list actually means

Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva failed to meet the audience expectations when it released in theatres last year. Is the film headed to the Oscars? The film has entered the eligibility criteria list for the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards, along with six other Indian films which are Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Girls will be Girls, Santosh, All We Imagine as Light, Putul, and Swatantriya Veer Savarkar. Does Kanguva have a shot at getting nominated? Check out what the eligibility criteria means. (Also read: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy makes 1st post of their ‘December moments’ after his bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case) Kanguva starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, was directed by Siruthai Siva.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The eligibility criteria, as stated by the Academy in a press release, says, “To be eligible for consideration in the general entry categories, under rules implemented for the 97th Academy Awards year, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six U.S. metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia, between Jan. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2024, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.”

More details

It must be noted that entering the eligibility criteria does not automatically ensure an Oscar nomination. For any feature film to be nominated, it has to go through a process where the film's chances are determined by members of the corresponding branch; i.e the actor's branch, editor's branch and director's branch. Only members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may nominate and vote for a title in a specific category. For the Best Picture category, the voting body uses the preferential ballot, where Best Picture nominees are ranked from one to ten, thus ensuring a process of elimination.

The voting process this year will start on January 8, and end on January 12. The 2025 Oscar nominations will be revealed on Friday, January 17. The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre.