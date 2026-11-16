Sai Pallavi addresses backlash to her character speaking broken Malayalam in Amaran 2 years later; blames director Rajkumar Periasamy
At a promotional event in Kochi for her upcoming Tamil film OM, Sai Pallavi addressed backlash for her previous film with Rajkumar Periasamy.
In 2024, when Rajkumar Periasamy’s Amaran was a massive hit and receiving love across the country, there was a section of the audience unhappy with it. The Malayalam audience was unhappy with Sai Pallavi speaking in broken Malayalam for her character, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. Two years later, the actor addressed the criticism while promoting her upcoming Tamil film OM in Kochi, placing the blame squarely on Rajkumar.
Sai Pallavi explains her broken Malayalam in Amaran
At the promotional event for OM, Sai addressed the audience and said, “I need to say one more thing. The director is not here; he has escaped. How many of you have watched Amaran? Everyone watched it, right? In that film, I spoke Malayalam, right? I told him on the very first day that I would shoot after I had properly learned Malayalam. Actually, I know how to speak Malayalam, but I fumble due to nervousness.”
She then revealed that it was Rajkumar who wanted her to speak in such broken Malayalam, adding, “I asked him if I could speak proper Malayalam or proper Tamil in the film. He said, no, this is a Tamil film. I want the audience to feel the pain of a girl coming from another state and experiencing such a huge loss. They should be able to feel empathy towards her and, at the same time, understand the language. So, I want you to speak this kind of broken Malayalam.”
Says she thought Malayalam audience would be impressed
Sai also said at the event that she thought the Malayalam audience would be impressed by her character, only for her to receive criticism. Joking that it’s Rajkumar to be blamed for it, she added, “After the film came out, I was actually wanting to impress you all. But most of you said, hey, why did she speak in Malayalam like this? So it’s not me. If you have to blame somebody, it’s the director. But at the same time, it was not done in any other notion. Just to give the Tamil audience the feeling they needed for a character like this. At the same time, it was only to impress you all.”
However, the actor made it clear that it was never their intention to hurt anyone, saying, “I hope you all understand the reason behind it, or the intention or the purity behind why it was made that way. And still, beyond all that, a lot of people owned Amaran. And for that, thank you.”
In Amaran, Sai played Indhu, the widow of Major Mukund Varadarajan, played by Sivakarthikeyan. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan, is based on the life of the Ashoka Chakra recipient. The film grossed ₹333 crore and was one of the biggest hits in Tamil that year. OM is Sai’s second film with Rajkumar. Also starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela in lead roles, the film will be released in theatres on November 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.