Kamal Haasan once said letting Shruti Haasan work in family-like film industry was better than marrying daughter to unknown family
While talking to her cousin, Suhasini Maniratnam, Shruti Haasan spoke about how her father, Kamal Haasan was an inspiration.
There was a time when it was rare for the Southern film industries to see daughters following in the footsteps of fathers who were actors or filmmakers. This has changed in recent years, with someone like Shruti Haasan following in her father Kamal Haasan’s footsteps to become an actor. Talking to her paternal cousin, actor Suhasini Maniratnam, who also broke this barrier, Shruti recalled that Kamal had a befitting reply to someone who questioned it.
Kamal Haasan’s reply to naysayers questioning Shruti working in film industry
Shruti and Suhasini sat down for a chat posted by Galatta. In it, Suhasini asked her cousin to give savage replies to some questions. When asked when she was going to get married, Shruti sassily asked Suhasini when she was divorcing Mani Ratnam.
When asked why she would enter the film industry instead of pursuing something else, Shruti replied, “I wanted to do it; I did it. That’s all. As you know, there’s you (Suhasini), me, Rekha ma’am; there are very few of us who are daughters of cinema. I remember someone asking Appa (father), how did you allow Shruti to enter the film industry? So he said, how do you let your daughter be married into an unknown family in an arranged marriage? This is our family. My daughter will be very happy here. So, that to me, always stayed in my mind. How Appa elevates this world of cinema.”
Calls dad an inspiration in more ways than one
Shruti also mentioned to Suhasini that Kamal was an inspiration not just because he’s her father or because he’s still working at 72. She stated that he does his work with such ‘detail, precision and commitment’ that she can’t help but feel inspired. She also recalled stealing makeup from her parents, though her mother Sarika isn’t very fond of it.
“Akshara has no interest in makeup; she has taken after Amma (mother). One day Appa asked me, do you really like makeup? I said, you really shouldn’t be asking me that. You wear makeup in films like Dasavathaaram; you don’t talk to me about it. He said, okay, and let it be. I always say my love for makeup came from him,” said Shruti.
Shruti last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in 2025. She featured in the special number Hellallallo in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, this year. The actor now has Train in Tamil and Aakasamlo Oka Tara in Telugu lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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