Vijay Antony says his statement stating Pakistanis ‘seek peace’ after Pahalgam terror attack was ‘misunderstood’

Actor Vijay Antony recently received flak for his statement after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which left 26 people dead and 20 others injured. He clarified what he meant when he said that Pakistanis also ‘seek peace and happiness’, stating that his statement was ‘misunderstood’. (Also Read: ‘Kashmir belongs to India, Pakistan can't even look after their own’: Vijay Deverakonda slams Pak after Pahalgam attack) Vijay Antony released a new statement after receiving flak for his previous one.

Vijay Antony provides clarification

Vijay shared a new statement on his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, writing, “For those who have misunderstood my message.” His statement further reads, “The brutal massacre in Kashmir was committed by a monstrous group of terrorists, whose only goal is to break the strong bond of unity. The Government of India and we, as Indians, will protect our sovereignty with a strong bond.”

The actor’s previous statement also called for ‘humanity over hatred’. It read, “My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Kashmir. This is a painful moment for all of us as Indians. At the same time, we should be concerned about the 50 lakh Indians in Pakistan, who along with Pakistanis like us, seek peace and happiness. Let’s choose love and humanity over hatred.”

Many comments under the post questioned the veracity of the number of Indians residing in Pakistan and why he believed Pakistanis also sought peace. Others, however, agreed with him that the act of terrorism should be blamed on the people who did it, rather than on a region.

Upcoming work

In 2024, Vijay starred in Romeo, Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan and Hitler. He is currently working on Gagana Maargan and Shakthi Thirumagan, but he also has Valli Mayil, Agni Siragugal and Khakhee in the pipeline. He composed one song for Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan titled Ivan Yaaro, and the 2012 film Madha Gaja Raja, which had a delayed release earlier this year. Vijay is also featured as a judge on the Zee Tamil talent show Mahanadigai.