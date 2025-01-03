Madha Gaja Raja release date: Vishal film to hit screens on Pongal after a 12-year delay; internet finds it hilarious

Director-actor Sundar C’s long-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Anjali, is finally being released. The film that was supposed to hit screens in 2013 is releasing for Pongal this year. Since the director and his wife, Khushbu Sundar, announced the news, the internet thought it was hilarious. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar reveals Rajiv Kapoor was 'addicted' to alcohol, had fever before death: ‘He was taking health lightly') Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vishal and Anjali in Madha Gaja Raja.

Madha Gaja Raja’s delayed release

Gemini Circuit produced Madha Gaja Raja also stars Santhanam and Sonu Sood in key roles. The film, which went into production in 2012, was completed by 2013 but went unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles. It will now be released in theatres on January 12. When Sundar was asked about the film during the release of Aranmanai 4 last year, he told the press, “You know the address of the producer's office, and please do me a favour by asking this question to the producer.”

He added, “In fact, Vishal and I also requested that we buy and release the film. Even though the film was made in 2013, I am sure it will be entertaining even if it gets released today. The producer withheld the release to repay his previous loans. There are a lot of chances for this film to be profitable even today. Please do me a favour by asking the producer the same question. Thank you.”

Internet reacts

While it looks like Sundar’s dream of seeing his film on the big screen is finally actualising, the internet thought it was hilarious. They began sharing old promotional clips from the film and the song My Dear Loveru, sung by Vishal, posting hilarious tweets about the release. One X user wrote, “Ithan da Pongal announcement. (Now that’s a Pongal announcement) Vishal FC rise up!!!!”

Another posted a clip of Vijay singing the number as actor-music composer-director Vijay Anthony cheered him along, writing, “We're gonna get to listen to this masterpiece on big screens (crying emojis).” Another person also posted the clip, writing, “will be seated for this vishal anna masterclass.” One joked, “Damn.. #MadhaGajaRaja really gonna release. Time to regroup ‘Morattu singer’ #Vishal fandom.”

And, of course, there were the GTA 6 jokes, “We got Madha Gaja Raja, Before GTA VI!!! (crying emojis).” Another pointed out sarcastically how well everyone performed in the film by posting an old promotional clip, “#MadhaGajaRaja dialogue delivery.”

Vishal plays Raja, Varalaxmi plays Gajarani, and Anjali plays Madhanadevi in the film. Arya and Sadha appear in special cameos. The film’s release was put on hold due to overdue payments. At one point, Vishal also tried acquiring the film through Vishal Film Factory. But it looks like all issues are cleared now.

Madha Gaja Raja will clash with Game Changer, Nesippaya, Vanangaan, Madraskaaran, and Kadhalikka Neramillai at the box office.