Sundar C reveals Khushbu once asked him to marry someone else: ‘She cried…’

Filmmaker-actor Sundar C bared his soul in a recent interview while promoting his upcoming film Aranmanai 4. In a heart-wrenching revelation to Cinema Vikatan, he shared how his wife, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, once asked him to marry someone else due to a heartbreaking reason. (Also Read: Aranmanai 4 trailer: Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna headline this spooky thriller about a ghost. Watch) Sundar C and Khushbu now have two daughters, Avantika and Anandita,

‘She was told she couldn’t have children’

During the interview, Sundar was presented with a poignant snapshot of him and Khushbu. In the photo, he cradles their newborn as Khushbu gazes at them with a mix of love and relief. Reflecting on the moment, he shared, “It was a deeply moving moment, captured right after the birth, when Khushbu regained consciousness. This is a story I've never shared before; it’s deeply personal. You can see the depth of her emotions in her eyes.”

He added that Khushbu was emotional because she was once told she couldn’t conceive. “This was before our marriage. Khushbu was unwell, and a doctor told her she couldn’t bear children. She cried and asked me to marry someone else. But I knew I wanted to marry her; I was prepared to have no child in my life. But God had a different plan; we have not one but two angels (their daughters) now.”

About Aranmanai 4

Written, directed by and starring Sundar C, Aranmanai 4 (which will release in Telugu as Baak), also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and Kovai Sarala. The film introduces a new ghost called Baak for the fourth installment of the film. Cinematographer E Krishnamurthy shot the film which has editing by Fenny Oliver, art direction by Gururaj and choreography by Brindha Master. The film was supposed to release in April but it was postponed to May 3. Khushbu has produced Aranmanai 4.

The first film in the franchise was released in 2014 and starred Sundar, Hansika Motwani, Vinay Rai and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The second film, which was released in 2016, also starred Sundar and Hansika, apart from Siddharth and Trisha. The third film, which was released in 2021, starred Sundar, Arya, Raashii and Andrea.

