Khushbu Sundar reveals Rajiv Kapoor was 'addicted' to alcohol, had fever before death: ‘He was taking health lightly'

Actor Rajiv Kapoor's death in 2021 due to a heart attack left the film industry in shock. Now, his close friend and actor Khushbu Sundar has revealed that he was struggling with alcoholism, which took a severe toll on his health. Also read: Randhir Kapoor says Rajiv Kapoor's frustration at failed marriage, other 'unfortunate episodes' affected his career Khushbu Sundar and Rajiv Kapoor became friends during the making of film Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

According to Khushbu, Rajiv was not taking his drinking problem seriously, instead treating it with a casual attitude.

Khushbu looks back

The actor-politician reflected on her bond with Rajiv in an interview with Vickey Lalwani. She said, “He did have a heart issue, but because of his addiction to alcohol, we knew that it could create a huge problem. We were not successful in making him quit this habit. He (Rajiv) was keeping extremely low. He had a major issue with his knee, so he underwent a couple of surgeries. But that didn’t help him at all. We were definitely aware that Chimpu was unwell. I was in Bombay when Chimpu died. I was informed about his death by Boney Kapoor. He called me and said, ‘Chimpu is no more’. It came as a rude shock to me.”

In the interview, Khushbu shared she had spoken to Rajiv a day before his death, saying, “I spoke to Chimpu just a day before his death. He was down with very high fever and it was during COVID-19. Despite being unwell, he was being his usual self… He was taking his health lightly and promised to meet soon. His death came as a shock to me. It is very rare to find people with so much liveliness and the commitment towards their friends and friendships. We still believe he is with us.”

Khushbu formed a close bond with Rajiv while working on the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Raj Kapoor had first decided to launch her with the 1985 film, but was replaced by Mandakini. It’s been over three years since his death, but Khushbu has not deleted Rajiv’s phone number from her mobile. That being said, she regrets not being in touch with his family.

About Rajiv’s death

Rajiv Kapoor, who was seen hit film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, died of a heart attack in 2021. He was 58. Rajiv was the youngest son of the late actor-producer Raj Kapoor. He was the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor, and actor Randhir Kapoor.

Rajiv made his acting debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983 and starred in multiple films such as Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985). However, none of the films could touch the popularity that was achieved by 1985's Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The film was directed by his father.