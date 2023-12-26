Vishal spotted with mystery woman in New York, fans call it a ‘great promotional strategy’

Actor Vishal’s personal life is something fans are often curious about. But when a video of him with a mystery woman surfaced on X, they were skeptical that the video was for the promotion of his upcoming film. Vishal, who’s usually quick to provide clarification, is yet to comment on the video. (Also Read: Vishal pens heartfelt note as Sandakozhi completes 18 years: ‘Always indebted to you all’) Screengrabs of Vishal in New York(X)

The video

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared a video on his X account, writing, “Is that Actor @VishalKOfficial walking with someone in NYC.” In the video, Vishal can be seen dressed in a maroon hoodie and jeans while his companion wears similar clothing. The duo can be seen pointing at Christmas lights and talking among themselves. Soon, the person taking the video asks his friend, “Bro, is that Vishal?” and his friend replies in affirmative. The person recording the video calls out his name, adding, “Is that a new girl with him?” Vishal however turns when called, looks panicked, and runs away with the woman after putting his hoodie up.

Fans react

While some wondered if Vishal was dating someone after breaking off his engagement with Hyderabadi actor Anisha Alla Reddy, many believed the video was part of a promotional strategy. “Great promotional strategy. Which movie ?,” asked a fan, while another wrote, “Clear a teriyuthu. It's is promotion work. And scripted. (It’s clear that it’s scripted and part of promotions)” One fan called the video an invasion of privacy, writing, “Have some shame to invade his privacy, he was Clearly running away from it.” Another claimed he had also seen the actor having dinner with the woman, writing, “We have seen already while eating food.”

Upcoming work

Vishal was last seen in Mark Anthony, which was released in September this year. He will soon be seen in a project titled Rathnam, directed by Hari and the sequel of Thupparivaalan, with him taking over the direction from Mysskin.

