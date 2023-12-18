Vishal pens heartfelt note as Sandakozhi completes 18 years: ‘Always indebted to you all’

It's been 19 years since actor Vishal entered the film industry as an actor. Released in 2005, Chandakozhi proved to be a breakthrough for actor Vishal, who got a lot of recognition for his work as an action star. As the film completed 18 years of release, Vishal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his gratitude to director Lingusamy and the audience for the love. (Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj announces break from social media platforms, mobile: 'During this time, I won't be reachable') Vishal took to his social media to share a long note on the 2005 hit film Sandakozhi.

Vishal pens long note

Even today, when Sandakozhi is aired on television, there is a special fan base to watch it. On his X account, Vishal has expressed his feelings, happiness and gratitude since the release of Sandakozhi. He wrote, “Can't believe or even put it in words the feelings and emotions I am going through this day which made my career 18 years ago on Dec 16th 2005 as an action hero in Tamil cinema through the magical #Sandakozhi on silver screen. There was no looking back for me then on who was just one among the audience which I still continue to be after all these years for the sole reason of the love and affection showered by one and all till date."

He further thanked everyone associated with the making of the film, as well as the audience, and said, “I bow down and thank the Gods above me and my Godlike parents, my director Lingusamy who believed in me, and finally the Gods whom I saw in the form of fans in theaters around the world. Always indebted to you all and will carry on the dream of my father GK Reddy and my guru Arjun sir. Thanking you is not enough.. God bless,” he said.

About Sandakozhi

Sandakozhi is considered one of the cult films in Tamil cinema. It revolved around Balu (Vishal), who comes on a visit to his friend's hometown, and ends up falling in love with his sister, Hema. A local goon disrupts the peace of the place, and has also sworn vengeance on his entire clan. The film also starred Meera Jasmine, Rajkiran, Lal, Raja, Suman Setty and Ganja Karuppu.

