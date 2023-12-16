Lokesh Kanagaraj announces break from social media platforms, mobile: 'During this time, I won't be reachable'

Director-producer Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced that he will take a break from all social media platforms to solely focus on his next project. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter) on Saturday, Lokesh shared a statement in which he also thanked his audience for their love and support for Fight Club. (Also Read | Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken criticism for Leo into account, won’t repeat same mistake in next with Rajini) Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a post on X.

Lokesh Kanagaraj takes break from social media

His statement read, "Greetings, firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to all of you for the love and support you have given for Fight Club which was the maiden presentation under my banner G Squad, and I will always be grateful for it. I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project."

Lokesh thanks audience

Lokesh also added, "During this time, I will not be reachable. I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut. Until then, take care, all of you. Stay positive and ignore Negativity! Much Love, Lokesh Kanagaraj." He shared the statement with a hug face and red heart emojis.

His post comes just a few days after he issued a clarification saying he is only available on X and Instagram following reports of his Facebook account getting hacked started circulating on social media. The filmmaker shared the statement on X. "Hey all, I'm only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts!" he wrote.

About Lokesh's projects

Lokesh's recent film, as a director, was Leo. The film, starring Vijay and Trisha, released in theatres on October 19. The film opened to mixed reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 with over ₹500 crore in worldwide box office collection. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

On November 27, Lokesh made his entry into film production by launching his production house G Squad. The first look of his debut presenter Fight Club was released on November 29. The film features actor-director Vijay Kumar in the lead role. Lokesh's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Rajinikanth.

