Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's husband Nicholai Sachdev says him and his daughter would take actor' name to honour her ‘legacy’

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev married on July 3 in Chennai. Now, as per a report by India Today, it was at a press conference in Chennai on Monday, when Nicholai Sachdev said that him and his daughter would take the actor's name to honour her legacy. (Also read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai host a wedding reception: Balakrishna, Jackie Shroff, Kichcha Sudeep, Shobana attend) Nicholai Sachdev spoke about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar at a press event,(Instagram)

What Nicholai said

During the press meet, Nicholai addressed the media and said: “She [Varalaxmi] said that she wants to change her name after marriage. Of course, she'd never lose Sarathkumar in the middle, but she wanted to add Sachdev to her name. But, I will not have that.”

'She will always remain and retain her name'

He went on to add, “She will always remain and retain her name as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. I will be taking her name. I will be known as Nicholai Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Sachdev. And so will my daughter, so Sarathkumar and my wife Varalaxmi's legacy will live on forever. That's what I am going to do for my wife.”

More details

Varalaxmi, who was recently seen in Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, got engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in March. They hosted a wedding reception which saw several prominent political leaders and celebrities in attendance. Among them were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Atlee, Balakrishna, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Kichcha Sudeep, Mani Ratnam and others.

Varalaxmi shared the official pictures from her wedding on her Instagram with a joint post, and wrote in the caption: “I finally got my Fairytale Wedding..!! My Prince asked me to marry him and I did..!!! One day down and forever to go.!! To Love, Laughter and Loads of food..!! I love you Nicholai..”