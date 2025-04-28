Atul Kulkarni visits Pahalgam after terrorist attack, asks people not to cancel vacation: Humara Kashmir hai, hum ayenge

Actor Atul Kulkarni travelled to Pahalgam just a few days after a terrorist attack. Speaking to BBC News Hindi on his way to Pahalgam, Atul said that with the attack, terrorists gave a message asking people not to visit Kashmir. He added that all Indians will definitely visit as “Kashmir humara hai (Kashmir is ours)”. Atul also asked people not to cancel their travel plans to Kashmir. (Also Read | 'Agli chutti Kashmir mein hi hogi': Defiant Suniel Shetty asks people to be fearless after Pahalgam terror attack) Atul Kulkarni shared pictures after visiting Pahalgam.

Atul Kulkarni travels to Pahalgam after terrorist attack

Atul said he grieved the incident that took place on April 22 and thought about what he could do in action. “What happened on the 22nd was a very tragic incident; this should not have happened. When I read about it, I thought that every time something like this happened, what would we do? We post on social media, we talk to friends, we write something, but then I thought, what can I actually do in real action? I read that 90% of the bookings here had been cancelled, even though it's peak season. We need to support Kashmiriyat and the Kashmiri people,” he said.

Atul opens up about giving befitting reply to terrorists

Talking about the tourism of Kashmir, Atul said it's our responsibility to not desert the Valley now. "Itni badi tadaat mein log arahe the yaha 1-2 saalon mein. Achanak se agar rukh gaye hum log toh ek jo sambandh ban rahe hai mainland aur Kashmir ka woh rukna nahi chahiye...Jo atanwadiyon ne humein message diye ki, 'Yaha mat aiyye.' Toh nahi, hum toh ayenge, humara Kashmir hai, hum yaha ayenge, badi tadaat mein ayenge (People were coming here in huge numbers since the last 1-2 years. If we stop suddnely, the relationship that was getting formed between Kashmir and mainland shouldn't stop...The terrorists gave us the message, 'Don't come here'. No, we will come here, it's our Kashmir, we will come here nd that too in significant numbers. I request people not to cancel their bookings. Come here, it's very safe here. If you have decided to travel somewhere, cancel that and come to Kashmir."

Atul documented Kashmir visit

Earlier, Atul took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures documenting his journey from Mumbai to Srinagar. He posted pictures of empty flight seats and his boarding pass. Atul also shared a note given to him by the flight crew. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein (Let's go to Kashmir)."

Atul also posted a photo from Pahalgam. The actor shared more glimpses from Kashmir--clear skies, flowing streams, and peaceful landscapes. He also shared pictures of local Kashmiris holding placards that read, "We condemn this attack," and others waving the National flag.

Atul Kulkarni further posted a picture on his Instagram account featuring a Hindi poem, along with strong hashtags that included #ChaloKashmir, #Feet_in_Kashmir, #Kashmiriyat, #Love_Compassion, and #DefeatTerror.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.