'Agli chutti Kashmir mein hi hogi': Defiant Suniel Shetty asks people to be fearless after Pahalgam terror attack

Days after the terror attack in Pahalgam, actor Suniel Shetty has urged the citizens to spend their next holidays in the Kashmir valley to promote tourism and show terrorists that "we are not afraid of them". Speaking with the media at the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025 ceremony, Suniel reiterated that Kashmir was, is and will always be ours. The actor also called for unity among the citizens. (Also Read | Hina Khan ‘wholeheartedly, unconditionally’ supports India’s resolve to avenge Pahalgam attack: ‘As a Muslim…’) Suniel Shetty gave a message to his fellow countrymen in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Suniel Shetty asks Indians to stay united, not give in to fear

Suniel asked people not to fall into the trap of hatred and fear. He said, "For us, service to humanity is service to God. The Almighty will see everything and respond. Right now, we need to stay united as Indians. We must not fall into the trap of those who are trying to spread fear and hatred, but stay united. Unko dikhana hai ki Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur humesha humara hi rahega (We need to show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours). That’s why the army, the leaders, and everyone are involved in this effort."

Suniel says next trip of Indians should be Kashmir

The actor said that as Indian citizens, we should plan our next vacation in Kashmir. SiSuniel said, “Humein nagrik ki taraf se ek hi karna hai, humein yeh decide karna hah ki aaj se agli chutti jo humaari hogi, woh Kashmir mein hi hogi aur kahi nahi hogi. Unko yeh dikhana hai ki humein darr nahi hai, aur vakayi mein darr hai nahi (As a citizen, we have to do one thing. We have to decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. We have to show them that we are not scared and actually there is no fear).”

Suniel says he called up authorities about Kashmir travel

Suniel said he called the authorities and is ready to visit Kashmir if asked to travel. "Maine khud saamne se phone kar ke bola hai ki agar kal aapko lagta hai ki humein wahan aana hain, tourist ke haisiyat se ya artist ki haisiyat se hume wahan shooting karna hai ya ghoomne jaana hai, hum zaroor aayenge. Jo Kashmiri bacche hai, unme unki koi ghalti nahi hai (I called them and said that if you want us to come there as tourists or as artists for shooting, we will definitely come)," he added.

About Pahalgam attack

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. On Thursday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack.