Hina Khan ‘wholeheartedly, unconditionally’ supports India’s resolve to avenge Pahalgam attack: ‘As a Muslim…’

Actor Hina Khan has penned a lengthy note as she condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, saying that those who carried out the act aren't human beings to her. Taking to Instagram, Hina also asked everyone to stand united during these trying times. She also urged the Kashmiris to "bring back our brothers and sisters from the Kashmiri Pandit community". (Also Read | Arijit Singh announces cancellation of Chennai concert after Pahalgam attack, promises refund. See post) Hina Khan spoke at length about the Pahalgam attack.

Hina Khan condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack

Hina also said that the attack affected her mental health, adding that the tragic incident broke her heart. She said that she stands with India, and our security forces. Hina further wrote that she believes "all religions are safe and same in my beautiful country". She wrote, "Condolences. Dark Day. Teary Eyes. Condemnation, Calls of Compassion. Nothing means anything if we fail to accept the reality. If we don't accept what really happened, especially as Muslims, everything else is just talk. Simple talk.. A couple of tweets and that's it."

Hina Khan says ‘as a Muslim I want to apologise’

Hina called the terrorists "heartless, inhuman and brainwashed" people. "The way this attack was conducted by heartless, inhuman, brainwashed terrorists who claim to be Muslims is beyond appalling. I can't imagine if a Muslim was forced to revoke his religion at gunpoint and was killed anyway. It breaks my heart. And as a Muslim, I want to apologise to all my fellow Hindus and my fellow Indians. People who lost their lives..Heartbroken as an Indian. Heartbroken as a Muslim. I can't get over what happened in Pahalgam," she added.

Pahalgam attack affected Hina's mental health

The actor said that she is praying for those affected in the attack. "It has affected me and my mental health.. But it's not about me, and it's not my pain. It's the pain of everyone who lost their loved ones. It's the pain every Indian is feeling. I am praying for their strength and peace. I am praying for the souls who we lost. And we must not mince words. I condemn it. I reject it. And I hate those who did it. Wholeheartedly, absolutely, unconditionally," she added.

Hina has a message for citizens of India

Hina also said that she will support India's "resolve to avenge this unconditionally". She wrote, "Those who did this can follow any religion. They are not human beings for me. As embarrassed as I am for the act of some Muslims. I pray to my fellow Indians to not alienate all of us. All of us who call India our home and our motherland. If we end up fighting each other. We would be doing what they want us to do, to divide us, to keep us fighting and we must not let that happen as Indians. And as an Indian, I stand with my nation, our security forces and I support our country. As an Indian, I believe all religions are safe and same in my beautiful country. I will support my country's resolve to avenge this unconditionally. No excuses. No questions."

Hina has a special request for fellow Kashmiris

In a message to the people of the Valley, Hina urged them to "bring back our brothers and sisters from the Kashmiri Pandit community". "Kashmir. I see change, I see an urge to sustain normalcy. I see the pain and loss in the eyes of the regular Kashmiri. I see faith and loyalty for India in the heart of the young Kashmiri. I see a passion to do well and make India proud in the Kashmiri of today. I feel bad for the regular Kashmiri who is battered in all this hate," she added.

"Relieved to see so many tricolours in the Valley from the past few days. I appreciate the chants of love for India. I hope this continues forever. As a Kashmiri Indian I appreciate how they positively support Kashmiri spirit of brotherhood. How they want to get out of this vicious cycle of hate and grow in life.. I ask my fellow Kashmiris to extend this spirit and bring back our brothers and sisters from the Kashmiri Pandit community. Will you accept it? I do (wholeheartedly). My first vote.. I wish that you not just support it but facilitate it. You proved that tourism was never a cultural invasion.. IYKYK. It is in fact the source of livelihood of many, many Kashmiri houses.. Now it's time we Kashmiris bring back our Kashmir where a Kashmiri pandit lived like a family with their fellow Kashmiri Muslims.. I believe in coexistence, period," she added.

Hina also wrote that she wants justice for the victims. "Lastly, I want justice as an Indian, as a Muslim and as a human being. We all must come together and support India in these testing times. Let's not give them what they want.. we must come together as one people. No politics. No divisions. No hate. No matter what. We are Indians first (folded hands emojis). Jai Hind (National Flag emoji)," concluded her note. She captioned the post, “Peace and Love (folded hands emoji).”

About Pahalgam attack

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. Several people were also injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.