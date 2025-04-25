Arijit Singh announces cancellation of Chennai concert after Pahalgam attack, promises refund. See post

Singer Arijit Singh shared an update about his upcoming concert in Chennai on April 27 (Sunday). In the aftermath of the terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam, Arijit announced that the show stands cancelled. (Also Read | Arijit Singh and his wife offer prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. Watch) Arijit Singh's Chennai concert was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Arijit Singh cancels Chennai concert

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arijit re-shared a post by the organisers of the event. The step has been taken to show solidarity with and pay tribute to victims of the attack which happened on April 22. A note by District Updates read, “IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th."

Ticket buyers will get refund

The post read that those who purchased the ticket will get full refunds. "All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding," concluded the note. Arjit re-shared it with folded hands emojis.

Arijit re-shared a post by the organisers of the event.

Anirudh Ravichander pauses ticket sales of his concert

Earlier, music composer Anirudh Ravichander announced that the ticket sales for his Hukum Tour for his Bengaluru concert was postponed due to the terrorist attack. Taking to Instagram, he shared a post. It read, "The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families."

It added that the new ticket sales date will be announced soon. The post also read, "Considering the current national situation, we are postponing the ticket sales for Second Show - HUKUM World Tour, Bengaluru, which was originally scheduled to go live today (24th April) at 2 PM. The new ticket sale date for the second show (June 1st) of Hukum World Tour, Bengaluru, will be announced soon." He captioned the post, "The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families. Silence and solidarity."

Pahalgam terrorist attack

The terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has left the nation shocked and has been strongly condemned. The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region.

Bollywood celebrities came forward to express their sorrow and anger. Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor, among others, expressed their condolences.