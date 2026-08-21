Honey Singh claims label harassment kept him from releasing more music: ‘Even Ravana’s arrogance did not last’

The rapper also claimed that, had he not been dealing with these problems, he would have been releasing music at a much faster pace. "These labels have really given me such a hard time—they’ve pestered me so much. Otherwise, I would have sent fives songs your way within just a month by now. They have been disturbing me so much up until now," he said.

Honey spoke openly about the issue, saying the alleged trouble from the label has affected him and his music. He also took a subtle dig at those who think being a big name in the industry makes them beyond question. “Ek label ne mujhe itna tang kiya hua hai... Mera Bholenath dekh raha hai. Agar unhe guroor hai ki woh bahut bade hain, toh woh ahankar toh Ravan ka bhi nahi raha, mere doston (A certain label has been harassing me so much... My Bholenath is watching. If they take pride in their stature, let me tell you, my friends—even Ravana’s arrogance did not last),” he said.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has spoken about an alleged issue with a major music label, saying he has been “troubled” by them for quite some time. The rapper claimed that the situation has also affected his music and slowed down his releases. During an Instagram live, Honey spoke about the matter without revealing the label’s name, leaving fans curious about who he was referring to.

Honey does not reveal the label's name While Honey spoke about the trouble, he stopped short of naming the label involved. Over the years, the rapper has worked with some of the biggest names in the Indian music industry, leaving fans curious about who he was referring to.

Despite the problems he said he had been dealing with, he also had a positive update for his fans. He revealed that he is keen to collaborate with Emiway Bantai and hinted that the much-awaited track could finally happen sometime this year.

Honey Singh continues to release new music Honey Singh continued to release new music. His recent track God Style was a high-energy number. The song was written by Hommie Dilliwala, while he handled its music production and composition.

Earlier in August, he had also released Moonlight with Priceless, a party track that added to his recent string of releases. His other songs this year included Jawani Iraqi with Simar Kaur and Rawme Hooda, and Body Roll, featuring Nora Fatehi.