Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arijit Singh and his wife offer prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. Watch

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 20, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Arijit Singh was seen immersed in devotion as he wore an orange kurta and applied a chandan tilak on his forehead.

Singer Arijit Singh visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, where he participated in sacred rituals. He was accompanied by his wife. The couple participated in the early morning Bhasma Aarti, one of the temple's most revered ceremonies, known for its spiritual significance. (Also Read | Ed Sheeran collaborates with Arijit Singh for new album; fans say 'two of the greatest artists are coming together')

Arijit Singh and his wife inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple.
Arijit Singh and his wife inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The singer was seen immersed in devotion as he wore an orange kurta and applied a chandan tilak on his forehead. His wife, dressed in a traditional red saree, accompanied him throughout the ritual.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India and holds immense spiritual significance for Lord Shiva devotees.

It attracts pilgrims throughout the year, with the Bhasma Aarti being a highlight, particularly during auspicious occasions such as Mahashivratri and the month of Shravan.

The Bhasma Aarti takes place during the Brahma Muhurta, which falls between 3.30 am and 5.30 am. As part of the ritual, the temple doors are opened, and Baba Mahakal is bathed with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Following this, the deity is adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the Bhasma Aarti begins. The sounds of drums and conch shells add to the grandeur and sanctity of the ceremony.

For devotees, participating in the Bhasma Aarti is believed to fulfil wishes and invoke blessings from Lord Shiva.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Arijit Singh and his wife offer prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On