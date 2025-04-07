Ed Sheeran collaborates with Arijit Singh for new album; fans say 'two of the greatest artists are coming together'

It is official. Ed Sheeran will be collaborating with our very own star Arijit Singh for his next album and the fans can't stop raving about the two legendary artists coming together. Ed Sheeran And Arijit Singh collaborated on the album while the former was in India for his tour in February.

In a recent interview with Heart, UK's commercial radio brand, Ed was asked about any surprise collaborations, the listeners can look forward to in his upcoming album and the 'Photograph' spilled the beans featuring Arijit.

"I worked a lot with this Indian singer Arijit Singh who is really good and really wonderful. He basically lives in middle of no where in India. It is like a 3 hour flight and 5 and half hour drive. I was in India with my dad. He (Arijit) was like if you want the vocals, you would have to come to me," Ed said in the interview.

Fans call Arijit x Ed ‘epic’

The fans have been gushing ever since the news broke. One user wrote, "Two of the greatest artists are coming together. I'm so fortunate to be part of this" while another user said, "My prayers paid of I was praying for a Collab of Arijit and ed and it's happening let's goo I'm excited now". A user commented, "Its happening, two of the best in the world collaborating." Another one wrote, "hoping for something epic and historic". Another commented, "Arijit x Ed about to be epic."

Ed Sheeran and Arijit's famous scooter ride

In February, Ed Sheeran was in India as part of his The Mathematics Tour and the singer travelled to Arijit's hometown Jiaganj in Murshidabad district in the state of West Bengal. The two enjoyed a scooter ride together in the evening, shocking many local residents who spotted their favourite singers without any security.

"It was like a pilgrimage with my dad. We travelled for almost an entire day to his village and then he (Arijit) drove us around on mopeds, around his village. It was like a really a fun day," Ed said in the interview.