Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran on a scooter ride in his hometown, ditches heavy security. Watch

Ed Sheeran continues to surprise fans with his simplicity and performances. The singer, who is currently in India as part of The Mathematics Tour, performed two shows in Bengaluru over the weekend. He has now been spotted with singer Arijit Singh in his hometown Jiaganj in Murshidabad district in the state of West Bengal. The two enjoyed a scooter ride together in the evening, shocking many local residents who spotted their favourite singer without any security. (Also read: ‘Very embarrassing’: Ed Sheeran stopped from singing on street by Bengaluru police, Reddit calls it 'peak Indian moment’) Arijit Singh gave 'good friend' Ed Sheeran a tour of his hometown.

Arjit Singh and Ed Sheeran enjoy scooter ride

In videos doing the round of Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Arijit was seen driving the scooter with Ed Sheeran seated behind. The two were accompanied by a few more friends who were in their individual scooters as they took a ride through the roads of the town.

A report in The Times of India stated, “The two spent close to five hours together, vrooming down Jiaganj's dusty roads- from the bustling Phulmore to the relatively deserted banks of the Bhagirathi, on Singh's two wheeler, with Sheeran riding pillion. At Shibtala ghat, they got on a mechanised boat for an hour-long ride on the Bhagirathi.” The DIG in that area confirmed that Ed was in the town and had requested for no additional security.

More details

Ed surprised fans in Bengaluru with an unannounced performance on Church Street. However, he was stopped mid-way by the police, and a video of the incident went viral on social media. At the Bengaluru concert, he surprised fans by bringing out Shilpa Rao. They sang Chuttamalle together, with Arijit crooning the Telugu lyrics. He has already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai, where he was joined by Indian composer AR Rahman for a special rendition of the classic Urvasi song. He will next be performing in Shillong (February 12) and Delhi NCR (February 15).